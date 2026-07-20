Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Dodgers vs. Phillies for up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of July 20, unlocking up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. Start by betting on Dodgers vs. Phillies tonight and earn up to $100 in FanCash on day one.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Dodgers vs. Phillies

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a chance to earn FanCash back on losing bets across their first 10 days on the platform. Each day, place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 per day. Tonight's Dodgers vs. Phillies opener is the perfect starting point for day one.

Say you back Cristopher Sanchez and the Phillies on the moneyline tonight. If Philadelphia wins, you keep your winnings as normal. If the Phillies fall short against Emmet Sheehan and the Dodgers, you get your stake back in FanCash, up to $100, to use on the next game in the series or any other market. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you a cushion as you get started.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is available only to new users without an existing account.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be met before requesting a withdrawal.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY.

This offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Fanatics is one of the more flexible options among current sportsbook promos , largely because the 10-day structure lets you spread your activity across multiple games rather than committing everything to a single bet. With a three-game Dodgers-Phillies series on the schedule, there is plenty of action to work with right away.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Dodgers vs. Phillies

Signing up and placing your first bet on tonight's game takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on your mobile device to access all available markets, banking options and customer support features. Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to qualify for the bonus. Navigate to tonight's Dodgers vs. Phillies game and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer to kick off day one of the promotion. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features and markets, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Dodgers vs. Phillies

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users across a wide range of sports and markets. These promotions are updated frequently and can be found by tapping the "Promos" tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Whether you are betting on the rest of this Phillies-Dodgers series or looking ahead to other matchups, it is worth checking that section before placing your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.