Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on France vs. England and Earn $100 FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users, starting with up to $100 on day one. Available as of July 18, use this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo to back France or England in their third-place clash.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus works for France vs. England

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $100 in FanCash on their first day. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if the bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. France vs. England is a perfect starting point for day one of this offer.

Say you back Harry Kane to score anytime and the bet does not come through. Fanatics covers your stake back in FanCash, up to $100. If Kane delivers and your bet wins, you keep the winnings and still have nine more days to continue earning FanCash through this welcome offer, up to $1,000 total.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Available to new users only who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

The offer repeats for your first 10 days, with up to $1,000 in total FanCash available.

FanCash bonus bets expire seven days after being awarded.

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing bonus funds.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

This offer sits among the strongest sportsbook promos available to new bettors right now. With France and England both motivated to close their tournaments on a high note, there are plenty of compelling markets to target on day one.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for France vs. England

Signing up and placing your first bet on France vs. England takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS and get started.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get familiar with the platform, available markets, and banking options. Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to qualify for the bonus. Place a wager of at least $1 on any France vs. England market at odds of -500 or longer to kick off day one of the offer. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use any bonus bets before they expire after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what Fanatics brings to the table. Existing users can find a rotating slate of bonuses, odds boosts, and promotional offers by visiting the "Promos" tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Fanatics regularly refreshes these deals to keep things interesting for active bettors, so it is worth checking back often to see what is available around major matches and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.