Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Week 1 College Football For Up To $1K FanCash

Week 1 college football kicks off Thursday, Sept. 3, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. The opening week features 132 games across five days, giving you plenty of opportunities to place wagers on marquee matchups like Colorado at Georgia Tech, Clemson at LSU, and Notre Dame at Wisconsin. Claim up to $1,000 in FanCash to get started with your college football betting journey.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 1 college football

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $1,000 in bonus funds across their first 10 days on the platform. You'll wager at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100 per day. This means you can repeat the offer daily through your first 10 days, making it an excellent way to explore the platform while betting on Week 1 college football games.

For example, if you place a $50 wager on Colorado to cover against Georgia Tech on Thursday and the Buffaloes fall short, you'll receive $50 in FanCash to use on Friday's Miami at Stanford matchup. Conversely, if your Colorado bet wins, you keep your winnings and can place another qualifying wager the following day to earn additional bonus funds. The bonus funds expire after seven days, so you'll want to use them promptly on upcoming college football games throughout the week.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager $1 or more on any sports market with minimum odds of minus-500.

Receive your stake back as FanCash if your bet loses, up to $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

Bonus funds are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

With 132 games spanning Thursday through Monday, you'll have no shortage of college football betting opportunities to use your bonus funds. Whether you're targeting Clemson's road test at LSU on Saturday or Ole Miss against Louisville in Nashville on Sunday, the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you multiple chances to build your bankroll.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 1 college football

Getting started with Fanatics Sportsbook takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and begin betting on Week 1 college football:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and familiarize yourself with the platform's features and available betting markets. Register by providing your personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, targeting games like Colorado at Georgia Tech on Thursday. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash, which you can use on subsequent Week 1 matchups through the following days. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds.

For more details on what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Week 1 college football

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. Once you've claimed your welcome offer and settled into the platform, you can discover additional promotions by visiting the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These ongoing offers often include odds boosts on popular college football matchups, parlay bonuses, and other incentives designed to enhance your betting experience.

The variety of promotions available means you'll always have fresh opportunities to add value to your wagers, whether you're betting on Week 1 games or looking ahead to conference play later in the season. Checking the Promos tab regularly ensures you won't miss out on limited-time offers that could amplify your potential returns on college football bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.