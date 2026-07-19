Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim up to $100 in FanCash for Spain vs. Argentina

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available now, and Sunday, July 19 is a great time to use it. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days, starting with up to $100 in FanCash on day one — perfect timing with Spain vs. Argentina on the schedule.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Spain vs. Argentina

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward way to get started. Place a wager of at least $1 on Spain vs. Argentina at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 on day one.

Say you bet $50 on Spain to win and Luis de la Fuente's side falls short against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Instead of walking away empty-handed, Fanatics returns your $50 as FanCash. If your bet wins — say Argentina steals it late — you keep the winnings as usual and still have nine more days to continue building toward the full offer.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is available to new accounts in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY. Here are the key terms to keep in mind before signing up:

New users only — no existing Fanatics Sportsbook account required.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

The offer repeats each day for your first 10 days, up to $1,000 total.

FanCash bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawals are processed.

The overall offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Among the top sportsbook promos available right now, this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus stands out for its simplicity and its 10-day window, which gives new users plenty of time to explore the platform well beyond the Spain vs. Argentina final.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Spain vs. Argentina

Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your first bet placed on Spain vs. Argentina.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get started and explore the platform's features, banking options, and customer service tools. Register for a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. The process takes just a few minutes to complete. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus before completing your account setup. Select a preferred banking method and make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place a wager of at least $1 on Spain vs. Argentina at odds of -500 or longer. If the bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account for day one of the promotion. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on any FanCash received before requesting a withdrawal. Verify your identity in advance and use bonus bets before they expire after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features and betting markets, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers for Spain vs. Argentina at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook does not limit its promotions to new users. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other bonuses for existing account holders, and Spain vs. Argentina is exactly the kind of marquee match that tends to attract added value.

To see what is currently available, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promos section. New offers are added frequently, so it is worth checking back before kickoff to make sure you are not leaving anything on the table.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.