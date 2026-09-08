Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS for Week 1 NFL: Claim Up to $1,000 in FanCash

The 2026 NFL season kicks off Wednesday night with a championship rematch between Seattle and New England, and there's no better time to join Fanatics Sportsbook. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash through Sept. 8 using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. Start your sportsbook journey by betting on Week 1 NFL games and earning bonuses on your first 10 days of action.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 1 NFL

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $100 in FanCash daily for your first 10 days, totaling up to $1,000 in bonuses. Here's how it works: place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer. If your bet doesn't win, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day. This means you can build your bankroll while exploring all the Week 1 NFL matchups, from Seattle's title defense against New England to the Rams and 49ers squaring off in Australia.

The offer applies to any market across the sportsbook, giving you flexibility in how you approach Week 1. Whether you're backing Josh Allen and Buffalo against Houston's elite pass rush or wagering on the Dallas-New York Giants primetime showdown, every qualifying bet counts toward your daily bonus. The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is available exclusively to new account holders in select states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minimum -500 odds to qualify.

FanCash bonuses are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

You can claim the offer for 10 consecutive days during your first 10 days using the sportsbook.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026, so act quickly to take advantage.

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before you can request a withdrawal.

Beyond the welcome offer, Fanatics regularly features sportsbook promos for existing users, including boosts and enhanced odds on select matchups throughout the season.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 1 NFL

Getting started with Fanatics Sportsbook is straightforward. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer and begin betting on Week 1 NFL games:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or visit the website. Create a new account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity with a government-issued ID. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with -500 odds or longer, such as a moneyline bet on Seattle versus New England or a point spread on the Rams-49ers game in Australia. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash credited to your account within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonuses. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on your FanCash before requesting a withdrawal.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our detailed Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Additional promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues rewarding loyal bettors with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly updates its promotional offerings, featuring everything from parlay boosts to enhanced odds on marquee matchups. Existing users should regularly check the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover the latest available bonuses and special offers tailored to upcoming games and events.

Throughout the 2026 NFL season, Fanatics will feature exclusive deals tied to major games, divisional matchups and playoff races. By staying active on the platform and monitoring promotional updates, you can maximize your betting value week after week. The Promos tab makes it easy to see what's available and how each offer works before you place your bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.