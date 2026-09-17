Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $1,000 FanCash Cash Over 10 Days Starting With Lions-Bills

The Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills clash in a marquee NFL Week 2 matchup on Thursday, Sept. 17, and bettors can capitalize on the action with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash available on Sept. 17, making this the perfect opportunity to wager on a high-stakes divisional showdown between two undefeated teams.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Lions vs. Bills

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new bettors to earn up to $100 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. To activate this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo, you'll need to use the code SIBONUS during registration and make a minimum $10 deposit. Once your account is set up, place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer on the Lions-Bills game.

Here's how the offer functions based on the outcome of your bet: If your initial wager on the Lions-Bills matchup wins, you keep your winnings and can continue betting. If your wager loses, Fanatics credits your account with FanCash equal to your stake, up to $100. You can repeat this process for 10 days, meaning you could earn up to $1,000 in bonus funds to use across all sports available on the platform.

Key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include:

Available only to new users without an existing Fanatics Sportsbook account.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

FanCash awards up to $100 per day for 10 days if your bet loses.

Non-withdrawable bonus funds expire after seven days.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

When you explore sportsbook promos , you'll find that Fanatics' offer stands out for its flexibility and extended earning window. The Lions-Bills game on Sept. 17 at 8:15 PM ET serves as your first opportunity to claim this bonus, with nine additional days to maximize your FanCash accumulation.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Lions-Bills game

Getting started with Fanatics Sportsbook takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer and place your first wager on the Lions-Bills matchup:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap "Sign Up" and enter your personal information, including your name, email, date of birth, and address. Provide a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Select your preferred payment method and deposit at least $10. Navigate to the Lions-Bills game scheduled for Sept. 17 at 8:15 PM ET. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive FanCash equal to your stake, up to $100. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds. Verify your identity and use your bonus funds before they expire after seven days.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available to existing Fanatics Sportsbook users

Once you've claimed your welcome offer, Fanatics continues rewarding loyalty with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features boosts, parlay specials, and enhanced odds on major sporting events throughout the year. Existing users can discover these additional opportunities by checking the "Promos" tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers refresh regularly based on the sports calendar and upcoming matchups.

The Lions-Bills game on Sept. 17 represents just the beginning of your Fanatics Sportsbook experience. As you explore the platform beyond your initial welcome bonus, you'll find that Fanatics maintains an active promotional calendar designed to enhance your betting experience and provide consistent value across all major sports.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.