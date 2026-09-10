Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $1,000 in FanCash for the NFL Season

NFL Week 1 kicks off with some of the most compelling matchups of the season, and there's no better time to join Fanatics Sportsbook than Thursday, Sept. 10. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. Whether you're backing Seattle's momentum, San Francisco's star power, or any of the week's marquee matchups, this welcome offer gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NFL Week 1

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new bettors to earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. Here's how it works: place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash. You can repeat this process daily throughout your first 10 days on the platform, making it an excellent way to explore different betting opportunities across NFL Week 1's slate.

The beauty of this offer is its flexibility. On Thursday night, you could back the 49ers against the Rams in Melbourne. If that wager doesn't land, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash to use on Sunday's games between Buffalo and Houston or Chicago and Carolina. If you win your initial Thursday wager, you keep your profits and can still claim the bonus on Friday or any of the following nine days. The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but this offer stands out for its extended window and daily reset structure.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minimum -500 odds.

Losing wagers return as FanCash, up to $100 per day for 10 days.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing funds.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is particularly valuable during Week 1 because the NFL schedule provides multiple betting opportunities across several days. You're not locked into a single game or outcome; instead, you have flexibility to explore different bet types and matchups as the week unfolds.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for NFL Week 1

Getting started with Fanatics Sportsbook is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and start betting on NFL Week 1:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap the registration button and provide your personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the sign-up process to activate the offer. Complete your registration and select your preferred payment method. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the bonus. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with -500 odds or longer, such as a moneyline or spread on Thursday's 49ers-Rams game. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on your FanCash before requesting a withdrawal.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics Sportsbook offers beyond this welcome promotion, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions throughout the week

Your welcome bonus is just the beginning. Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts for existing users, especially during major sporting events like NFL Week 1. These ongoing offers might include parlay boosts, same-game parlay specials, or enhanced odds on specific matchups.

To discover what promotions are currently available, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section. You'll find updated offers refreshed regularly, giving you multiple ways to enhance your betting experience beyond your initial welcome bonus. Whether you're interested in boosting your odds on the Dallas-New York game Monday night or finding value on Denver's trip to Kansas City, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar active throughout the NFL season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.