Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Grab Up To $1,000 FanCash Starting With a Bet on Wednesday Wild Card Games

Wednesday's MLB Wild Card slate delivers four elimination games packed with playoff intensity, and it's the perfect time to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. New bettors can maximize their advantage across all four matchups, starting with Philadelphia at Atlanta at 2 PM ET and concluding with Chicago at San Diego at 10 PM ET. Sept. 30 marks an ideal opportunity to activate your welcome offer and place your first wagers on these high-stakes postseason contests.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Wild Card betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days. Here's how it operates: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus funds. You can repeat this process each day for your first 10 days, potentially earning up to $1,000 in total bonuses to use across all your sportsbook promos and betting activity.

Let's apply this to Wednesday's Wild Card action. Suppose you place a $50 wager on the Braves to win against the Phillies at 2 PM ET, and Atlanta loses the game. You'll receive $50 in FanCash as compensation, which you can then use on the White Sox-Astros matchup at 5 PM ET or any other available market. Conversely, if your initial bet on the Phillies wins, you keep your winnings and can continue building your bankroll throughout the day's slate.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires a minimum $10 deposit to activate and is available only to new account holders in select states including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Your FanCash bonus expires after seven days, so use it promptly on the Wild Card games or other available markets. The offer itself expires on Aug. 23, 2026, giving you plenty of time to take advantage during this postseason window.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Wild Card games

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes and positions you perfectly to bet on Wednesday's four elimination games. Follow these steps to get started:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store and open it. Select "Sign Up" and provide your personal information, including your name, date of birth, address, and phone number. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Verify your identity by uploading a government-issued ID as requested by the app. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Wild Card games and place your first $1 wager on any market with -500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process daily for up to 10 days to maximize your bonus potential. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds.

For a comprehensive look at all Fanatics Sportsbook features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available to existing Fanatics Sportsbook users

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and settled into the platform, Fanatics continues rewarding its users with ongoing promotions and boosts. The sportsbook regularly updates its promotional offerings, including parlay boosts, odds enhancements, and sport-specific bonuses that can amplify your potential returns on Wild Card bets and beyond. To discover what's currently available, simply open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section, where you'll find all active offers tailored to your betting preferences and the day's matchups.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.