Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Start Claiming $1,000 FanCash By Betting on the NLDS Games Tonight

The National League Division Series heats up on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and new bettors can capitalize on an exciting opportunity. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash during your first ten days on the platform. Whether you're backing the Dodgers and Braves or the Brewers and Padres, this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll while enjoying playoff baseball.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for the NLDS matchups

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates on a straightforward premise: place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day. You can repeat this process for ten consecutive days, potentially earning up to $1,000 in total bonus funds. This structure makes it ideal for betting on the NLDS games, where you can test different matchups and player props across multiple contests.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

New users only; existing account holders are not eligible.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Receive up to $100 in FanCash daily if your wager loses, for ten consecutive days.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on the Dodgers to win Game 3 against the Braves at minus-110 odds on Tuesday. If Los Angeles falls short despite their home run power, you'll receive $50 in FanCash to use on Wednesday's Brewers-Padres contest. Conversely, if your Dodgers bet hits, you'll pocket your winnings and can continue building your account with additional wagers throughout the ten-day period.

Available in select states including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, this sportsbook promos offer provides substantial value for new bettors looking to explore the platform during the exciting NLDS slate.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Tuesday's games

Claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes and positions you perfectly to bet on the Dodgers-Braves and Brewers-Padres matchups. Follow these steps to get started:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap the registration button and provide your personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the sign-up process to activate the welcome offer. Complete your account setup and select your preferred deposit method. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the bonus. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer for Tuesday's NLDS games. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to ten days to maximize your bonus potential. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds.

For a deeper dive into what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to learn more about the platform's features, betting options, and customer service.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the NLDS

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues rewarding loyal bettors with ongoing promotions and boosts. The sportsbook regularly refreshes its promotional calendar with daily specials, parlay boosts, and player prop enhancements that can amplify your winnings on future matchups. You'll find these opportunities by navigating to the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers appear regularly throughout the week.

Existing users can take advantage of seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events, league-specific bonuses, and exclusive rewards through the Fanatics loyalty program. By checking the Promos tab consistently, you'll stay informed about limited-time offers that align with your betting interests and help you maximize value on every wager you place.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.