Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Start Claiming $1K FanCash By Betting on Week 3 NFL & More

Week 3 of the NFL season brings pivotal matchups that could reshape the early standings, and there's no better time to join Fanatics than Sept. 23. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash over your first 10 days. New users can place their opening wager on any of this week's marquee matchups, from Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills hosting Justin Herbert's Chargers to the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers facing the Arizona Cardinals.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 3 NFL

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates on a simple 10-day structure that makes it perfect for betting through the entire Week 3 slate. Each day, you can wager at least $1 on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100 per day, allowing you to repeat this process for 10 consecutive days and earn up to $1,000 total.

Here's how this works in practice during Week 3. Say you place a $50 bet on the Bills to cover the spread against the Chargers on Sunday morning and the wager loses. Fanatics credits your account with $50 in FanCash that same day, which you can use on Monday's Eagles-Bears matchup or any other available market. If you win that initial bet, you keep your winnings and can still place another qualifying wager the next day to earn additional FanCash.

Key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer include:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration.

Wager $1 or more on any market with minimum minus-500 odds.

Earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 days.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

This offer gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll while betting on Week 3's most compelling games. Whether you're targeting the Falcons-Packers Thursday night matchup or waiting for the Ravens-Cowboys international game in Rio de Janeiro, you have flexibility in how you deploy your bonus funds.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 3

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes and positions you perfectly to bet on Week 3 NFL action. Follow these steps to get started:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and open a new account. Provide your personal information and government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer during Week 3 NFL games. If your bet loses, receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonuses. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing funds.

For a comprehensive look at everything Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional bonuses and boosts available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome offer and placed bets throughout Week 3, Fanatics continues rewarding its users with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features bonus bets, profit boosts, and enhanced odds on popular matchups and betting markets. You can discover these daily offers by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals appear regularly for both new and established bettors.

Existing users benefit from seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events and weekly specials on NFL games. Fanatics updates its promotional calendar frequently, so checking the app ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value. Whether you're looking for parlay boosts during Week 3's divisional matchups or enhanced moneyline odds on Thursday night's Falcons-Packers game, the Promos section keeps you informed of all available opportunities.

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