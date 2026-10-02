Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Start Claiming $1K FanCash With a Bet on Week 5 College Football

College Football Week 5 delivers marquee matchups across the country, and there's no better time to join Fanatics Sportsbook than Oct. 02. New bettors can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. Whether you're eyeing Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech or Alabama's road test at Mississippi State, this welcome offer gives you multiple chances to build your bankroll across the week's biggest games.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for College Football Week 5

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash. This means you can start with Pittsburgh versus Virginia Tech on Friday and continue through the entire week of college football action.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on Ohio State to cover against Iowa on Saturday. If Ohio State wins, you keep your winnings. If Ohio State loses, you'll receive $50 in FanCash to use on future wagers, such as Miami at Clemson or any other sportsbook promos available that day. You can repeat this process each day for 10 days, maximizing your opportunities across the full slate of college football games.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum -500 odds.

FanCash awards are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

The offer is available only to new users without an existing Fanatics Sportsbook account.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you a full 10 days to build your bonus balance while betting on some of the most compelling college football matchups of the season. With games like Alabama versus Mississippi State and Miami at Clemson on the schedule, you'll have plenty of opportunities to deploy your FanCash strategically.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 5

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start betting on College Football Week 5:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit the website to begin registration. Provide your personal information and government-issued ID for account verification. Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with -500 odds or longer, such as a moneyline or spread on Pittsburgh versus Virginia Tech. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonuses. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions and boosts available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics Sportsbook continues rewarding its users with ongoing promotions and betting boosts. The sportsbook regularly updates its promotional calendar with special offers tied to major sporting events, including college football games throughout the season. You can find these additional bonuses by navigating to the "Promos" tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals appear regularly.

Existing users benefit from daily boosts that enhance odds on select wagers, parlay bonuses, and seasonal promotions. Whether you're betting on Ohio State at Iowa, Auburn at Tennessee, or any other Week 5 matchup, checking the Promos section ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your winnings. Fanatics keeps its promotional offerings fresh and competitive, giving you multiple ways to add value to your college football betting experience throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.