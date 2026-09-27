Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Start Earing $1K FanCash With a Bet on Raves-Cowboys

The Ravens and Cowboys meet in a neutral-site showdown in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, Sept. 27, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer. The up to $1,000 in FanCas h available through the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives new users multiple chances to wager on this Week 3 matchup. Use code SIBONUS to activate your bonus and start betting on this international NFL event.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Ravens vs Cowboys

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new bettors to earn up to $100 in FanCash for each of their first 10 days on the platform. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash. This means you can use the Ravens vs Cowboys game as your first opportunity to claim bonus funds, then continue earning throughout your first 10 days.

The offer structure makes it ideal for exploring different sportsbook promos and betting strategies. If you wager $1 on Baltimore to cover the spread and the Cowboys win, you'll get $1 back in FanCash. Conversely, if you pick Dallas to win and Baltimore pulls off the victory, you'll still receive your $1 in bonus funds. The flexibility allows you to test various Ravens vs Cowboys betting angles without depleting your initial deposit.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum -500 odds.

Earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for your first 10 days.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WY, WI, and WY.

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this bonus.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll as you explore the platform's features and betting options. Since the offer spans 10 days, you can use the Ravens vs Cowboys game as day one and continue claiming bonuses throughout the week.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Ravens vs Cowboys game

Claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on the Ravens vs Cowboys matchup:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap "Sign Up" and enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Provide a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Ravens vs Cowboys game in the NFL section. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with -500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 total.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional bonuses and promotions at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out new promotions and boosts for existing users beyond the welcome offer. Once you've claimed your initial bonus and placed bets on the Ravens vs Cowboys game, you can explore additional opportunities by visiting the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. This section highlights daily boosts, parlay specials, and other limited-time offers designed to enhance your betting experience.

The platform updates its promotional calendar frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities. Whether you're looking to boost your odds on future NFL matchups or find special promotions tied to other sports, the Promos tab keeps you informed of everything available. Taking advantage of these ongoing offers helps you maximize your value as a Fanatics Sportsbook bettor.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.