Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Start Earning $1,000 FanCash on Week 1 NFL

The 2026 NFL season kicks off Wednesday night with a championship rematch between New England and Seattle, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. I'm excited to break down how you can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash through Sept. 9 and put it toward the Patriots-Seahawks showdown or any other Week 1 matchup.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 1 NFL

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. You'll need to use the code SIBONUS during registration and make a minimum $10 deposit to activate the offer. The promotion is available in select states including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Here's how the offer works: Place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day. For example, if you bet $50 on the Patriots to cover against Seattle on Wednesday and the bet loses, you'll get $50 in FanCash to use on Thursday's games. Conversely, if your wager wins, you keep your winnings as normal cash.

The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but this offer stands out for its flexibility and extended window. Key terms include:

Bonus funds expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

You must complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Available only to new users without an existing Fanatics Sportsbook account.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.

Since the offer spans 10 days starting with Wednesday's Patriots-Seahawks game, you can use your first day's bonus on the championship rematch and subsequent matchups throughout the week. New England's offensive line will face a stern test against Seattle's dominant defense, making the Patriots a compelling betting option as you explore the platform.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Week 1

Signing up for your Fanatics Sportsbook account and claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Wednesday's kickoff:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap the sign-up button and enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Provide a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Complete your account setup and select your preferred deposit method. Make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the bonus. Place your first wager of at least $1 at -500 odds or longer on any market, including the Patriots-Seahawks game. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For a comprehensive look at everything Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our detailed Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus opportunities

Beyond this welcome offer, Fanatics regularly rolls out bonus bets and promotional boosts for both new and existing users. You'll find these additional opportunities by navigating to the "Promos" tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where the sportsbook updates its offerings throughout the season. From parlay boosts to profit boosts on specific matchups, there's always something new to discover as you settle into the platform.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.