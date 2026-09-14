Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Unlock $1K FanCash Starting With a Broncos-Chiefs Bet

Patrick Mahomes returns to the field Monday night after nine months away from an ACL injury, and you can bet on his comeback with up to $1,000 in FanCash through the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code available through Sept. 14. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos in a matchup that features two of the AFC West's most dynamic offenses.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Monday's game

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a chance to earn bonus funds over their first 10 days on the platform. You'll wager $1 or more on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day. This means you can repeat the offer daily for 10 consecutive days to accumulate up to $1,000 in total bonuses.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on the Broncos to cover the spread Monday night at minus-110 odds. If Denver wins, you keep your winnings. If the Broncos fall short, Fanatics credits $50 back to your account as FanCash. You can then use that bonus on Tuesday's slate of games, and continue this process through your first 10 days as a new user.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Receive your stake back as FanCash if your bet loses, up to $100 per day.

Claim the offer for 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 total.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

When you explore sportsbook promos , you'll find that most welcome offers require you to meet specific playthrough requirements before withdrawing funds. The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus follows this standard practice, requiring a 1x playthrough on bonus funds before you can request a withdrawal.

How to claim your bonus for Broncos vs Chiefs Monday Night Football

Signing up for Fanatics and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on Monday's matchup:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap the sign-up button and enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Provide a valid government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of $1 or more on the Broncos-Chiefs game at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus earnings.

For a deeper dive into what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to learn more about the platform's features, betting options, and customer service.

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Monday's game

Fanatics regularly rolls out new promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and settled into the platform, you can find these ongoing offers by navigating to the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. The sportsbook updates its promotional calendar frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable opportunities to boost your bankroll.

Whether you're betting on the Broncos' dominant pass rush or Mahomes' triumphant return, Fanatics gives you multiple ways to enhance your wagering experience. New users should take advantage of the current welcome offer before it expires.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.