Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS Unlocks $1K FanCash, Starting With a Bet on Tigers vs Jayhawks

The Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks renew their rivalry Friday night in Lawrence, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer. New bettors can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through Sept. 11 using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. This matchup between two teams with legitimate offensive firepower makes for an excellent betting opportunity to kick off your account.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Missouri vs Kansas

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash. You can repeat this process each day through your first 10 days on the platform, potentially earning up to $1,000 in total bonuses.

For the Missouri vs Kansas game, you might wager on the Tigers' offense to perform well, given Austin Simmons' efficient debut. If your bet on Missouri doesn't land, you'll get your stake back in FanCash to use on another market. Conversely, if you back Kansas and Isaiah Marshall's mobility to create problems for the Missouri defense, a losing wager still returns your stake as bonus funds.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this offer.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the bonus.

Minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum odds of minus-500.

Earn up to $100 in FanCash per day if your bet loses, for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll as you explore the platform. Since you can claim the bonus for 10 days, the Missouri vs Kansas game on Friday counts as day one, giving you plenty of time to maximize this welcome offer.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Tigers vs Jayhawks matchup

Getting started with Fanatics Sportsbook and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your account and place your first wager on Missouri vs Kansas:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Open the app and select the option to create a new account. Enter your personal information and provide a government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process. Complete your sign-up and make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Missouri vs Kansas game scheduled for 7 PM CT on Friday. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds.

For more details on what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and placed bets on the Missouri vs Kansas game, Fanatics continues rewarding its users with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features boosts, enhanced odds, and other special offers that give existing customers additional value on their wagers.

You can find these promotions by opening the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigating to the "Promos" section. This area updates frequently with new opportunities, so check back regularly to discover the latest bonuses available. Whether you're betting on college football, the NFL, or any other sport, Fanatics ensures there's always something extra to enhance your betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.