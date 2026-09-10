Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS Unlocks Up To $1K FanCash Starting With 49ers vs Rams

The 49ers and Rams are heading down under for an unprecedented matchup, and you can capitalize on this historic moment with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. New bettors can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash through Sept. 10 by signing up and placing qualifying wagers on this groundbreaking game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for the 49ers vs Rams

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a generous opportunity to earn bonus funds over their first 10 days on the platform. Here's what you need to know about this welcome offer:

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the offer.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.

If your wager loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonus funds.

Bonus funds expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This is an ideal time to test the platform by betting on the 49ers vs Rams matchup. If you place a $50 wager on San Francisco to win and the 49ers fall short, you'll receive $50 in FanCash to use on future bets. Conversely, if your $50 bet on the Rams hits, you keep your winnings and can continue building your bankroll throughout the week.

The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but Fanatics stands out by allowing you to claim bonuses across 10 days rather than limiting you to a single welcome offer. This extended window gives you multiple opportunities to earn FanCash while wagering on the 49ers and Rams in Australia.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY, this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is exclusive to those without an existing account. You'll need to verify your identity with a government-issued ID during registration to complete the sign-up process.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the 49ers vs Rams

Getting started with Fanatics is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and place your first wager on this historic game:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap "Sign Up" and provide your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process. Upload a government-issued ID to verify your identity. Select your preferred deposit method and fund your account with at least $10. Navigate to the 49ers vs Rams game and select your preferred market. Place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash within 24 hours. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any bonus funds.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics offers, check out our detailed Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Additional promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues rewarding loyal bettors with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly updates its bonus offerings, including deposit matches, parlay boosts, and odds enhancements on major sporting events. You can discover these additional opportunities by checking the "Promos" tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers refresh regularly throughout the week.

Existing users should make it a habit to explore the promotions section before placing wagers on games like the 49ers vs Rams. Fanatics frequently features sport-specific boosts and enhanced payouts that can significantly increase your potential returns. These bonuses complement your initial welcome offer and give you multiple ways to maximize your betting experience on the platform.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.