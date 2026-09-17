Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS Unlucks $1K FanCash Starting With Your Week 2 Bets

NFL Week 2 arrives Thursday, Sept. 17, and it's the perfect time to claim a welcome offer from Fanatics. New bettors can earn u p to $1,000 in FanCash using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. The Lions and Bills kick off prime time with two undefeated teams ready to prove their Week 1 performances were no fluke, making this an ideal matchup to place your first wager.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 2

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash. You can repeat this process each day for 10 days, making it an excellent opportunity to build your bankroll while betting on Week 2's slate of games.

The Lions-Bills matchup on Thursday night serves as your first opportunity to claim this bonus. Whether you back Detroit's physical offense or Buffalo's explosive passing attack, a losing wager converts to FanCash that you can use on Sunday's nine-game early window or any other Week 2 contest. If your initial bet wins, you keep your winnings and can still claim the bonus on subsequent days through the promotion period.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available to new users only in select states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum $10 deposit is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum odds of minus-500.

Losing bets return as FanCash, up to $100 per day for 10 days.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

When you bet on the Lions-Bills game Thursday night, you're testing the platform while building bonus value. If you select Buffalo at minus-500 odds and the Bills lose unexpectedly, your $1 wager becomes FanCash to deploy on Sunday's Vikings-Bears matchup or any other Week 2 game. Conversely, if you back Detroit and the Lions pull off another overtime victory, you've locked in a winner and can claim fresh FanCash on Friday or any day through the 10-day window.

Fanatics also offers various sportsbook promos beyond the welcome bonus, giving you multiple ways to maximize value throughout Week 2 and beyond.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 2

Claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Thursday's Lions-Bills kickoff:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap "Sign Up" and enter your personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, using the Lions-Bills game as your starting point. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any winnings, and verify your identity to ensure smooth processing.

For a deeper dive into what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available to existing Fanatics users during Week 2

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues rewarding loyal bettors with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features boosts, parlay specials, and other limited-time offers that can enhance your Week 2 betting experience. You'll find these promotions by navigating to the "Promos" tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals appear throughout the week.

Existing users should check the app frequently during Week 2, as Fanatics often releases game-specific boosts tied to marquee matchups like the Lions-Bills Thursday night game or Sunday's prime-time contests. These promotions give you additional ways to maximize value on your wagers across the full slate of NFL action.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.