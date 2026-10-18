Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 FanCash for Cowboys vs. Packers

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

The Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night in a matchup that features two of the NFL's most explosive offenses. New bettors can capitalize on this primetime showdown by claiming a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code available through Oct. 18. The welcome offer delivers $350 in FanCash when you bet just $20, giving you plenty of bonus funds to explore betting markets on this high-stakes divisional clash.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Cowboys vs. Packers

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 unlocks a compelling welcome bonus structure. After registering with the promo code and making a minimum $10 deposit, you'll place a single $20 wager at odds of -500 or better on any sports market. Once you complete that initial bet, Fanatics rewards you with $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days, totaling $350 in bonus funds.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or greater wager at minimum -500 odds within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, with each day's reward expiring 24 hours after issuance.

FanCash bonus funds are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

Picture this: You place a $20 bet on the Packers to cover the spread against Dallas at -110 odds. If Green Bay wins and covers, you've won your wager and immediately unlock your first $50 FanCash reward. Even if your initial bet doesn't land, you still receive your daily $50 FanCash starting the next day, allowing you to continue betting on Cowboys vs. Packers markets or other sports. The beauty of sportsbook promos like this is that you get multiple opportunities to use your bonus funds throughout the week.

The Packers enter this matchup riding momentum after a dominant 31-7 victory over Chicago, with quarterback Jordan Love completing 25 of 31 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns. Dallas, meanwhile, suffered a 24-16 home loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday and will look to bounce back against Green Bay's opportunistic defense. Whether you're backing the Packers' passing attack or the Cowboys' high-powered offense led by CeeDee Lamb, this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you substantial bonus capital to explore multiple betting angles.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Sunday night

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Cowboys vs. Packers kicks off:

Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or larger bet at odds of -500 or longer on any market, including Cowboys vs. Packers prop bets, moneylines, or spreads. Return daily for the next seven days to claim your $50 FanCash reward each day, using it before the 24-hour expiration window closes.

For a deeper dive into what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to learn more about the platform's features and betting options.

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Sunday night

Fanatics regularly rolls out new promotions and boosts for existing users looking to maximize their betting experience. Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and placed bets on Cowboys vs. Packers, you can discover these ongoing offers by navigating to the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Daily boosts, parlay specials, and sport-specific promotions appear regularly, giving you fresh opportunities to enhance your wagers throughout the NFL season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.