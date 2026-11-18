New users who register with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 can bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash as of Wednesday, Nov. 18. Place your first wager on Boston vs. Denver to start unlocking the bonus.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Celtics vs. Nuggets

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a bet $20, get $350 welcome offer that pays out in FanCash over seven days. I like that the structure rewards daily activity, and Celtics vs. Nuggets works as a strong Day 1 wager. Bettors who want to compare other sportsbook promos will find this one stands out for its total value.

Here is how the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo breaks down. The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus unlocks $50 in FanCash each day for a week, which adds up to $350. Your Celtics vs. Nuggets bet counts as the first qualifying wager.

The offer is available only to new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must register with promo code SIBONUS350 to activate the bonus.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Your first bet must be at least $20 on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.

You earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

Each day's reward expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it, so use it quickly.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

Say you bet $20 on the Celtics to beat the Nuggets at -142 odds. If Boston wins, you collect the winnings from your wager, and your Day 1 FanCash unlocks. If Denver wins, you lose that $20 stake, but you still earn the $50 in FanCash for placing a qualifying bet.

The same goes if you back Denver at +119. A Nuggets win pays out on your bet, and a Celtics win means you lose the stake. Either way, you come back the next day, place another qualifying bet and keep earning $50 daily until you reach $350.

The matchup itself offers plenty to weigh. Both teams lost at home Monday, with Boston falling 115-105 to Orlando to end a six-game winning streak. Denver dropped a 117-105 decision to Phoenix despite 28 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists from Nikola Jokic.

Rookie Chris Cenac Jr. gave Boston a lift with two alley-oop dunks in 12 minutes. He may see a smaller role Wednesday with center Neemias Queta expected back, but slowing Jokic could require every available big. Denver has lost three of its last four home games and ranks second-to-last in the league in 3-point attempts at 30.9 per game.

Celtics vs. Nuggets odds: Boston favored in Denver

Here is how Fanatics lines up the Boston vs. Denver matchup, set for a 9:30 PM ET tip at Ball Arena.

Moneyline: Celtics -142, Nuggets +119.

Spread: Celtics -2.5.

Total: 221.5 points.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Boston vs. Denver

Follow these steps to lock in the $350 offer and place your Day 1 bet on the Celtics and Nuggets.

Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Find Boston vs. Denver in the NBA section and choose your market, whether moneyline, spread or total. Place a bet of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up. Return each day for seven days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily, for a total of $350.

Want a closer look at the app before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos after Celtics vs. Nuggets

Once you finish the welcome offer, Fanatics keeps the value coming for existing users. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, bonuses and special offers tied to major games across the NBA, NFL and more.

To see what is live, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Check back often, because new offers appear throughout the week, especially around big matchups like Boston vs. Denver.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.