New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New users who enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 can bet $20, and get $350 in FanCash as of Monday, Nov. 15. Use the offer on Chargers vs. Ravens Monday Night Football, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET. Sign-ups are open in select states.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Chargers vs. Ravens

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new users who register with code SIBONUS350. You deposit at least $10, wager $20 or more, and unlock $50 in FanCash each day for a week. That adds up to $350 in total.

Think of Monday Night Football as the opening kickoff of your week. Your first qualifying bet on Chargers vs. Ravens counts as day 1 of the seven-day promotion. You then place a qualifying bet each day after that to collect the remaining daily rewards.

Jacoby Brissett makes his first start for the Ravens (4-5) after Baltimore lost Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to injuries. The Chargers (0-8) are the NFL's lone winless team, but Justin Herbert is expected to play. That mix of desperation and uncertainty gives bettors plenty to weigh before they lock in a pick.

Here are the key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

The offer is open only to new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your qualifying bet must be $20 or more on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer.

You earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

Each day's reward expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it, so use it quickly.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV and WY.

The offer is not available in New York.

Here is how it plays out on this game. Say you bet $20 on the Ravens at -225 and Baltimore wins. Your $20 stake returns about $8.89 in profit, and you still collect the FanCash that your first qualifying bet unlocks.

Now say you bet $20 on the Chargers to cover the spread and Brissett leads a Ravens blowout. Your wager loses, but your bet still counts toward the promotion. You keep earning $50 in FanCash each day as you place qualifying bets over the following days.

Fanatics Sportsbook is one of several sportsbook promos worth comparing before you sign up. The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus stands out because it pays out across a full week rather than in one lump sum. That structure rewards bettors who stick around, much like a team that wins in the fourth quarter.

Chargers vs. Ravens Monday Night Football odds: Can Brissett save Baltimore?

Fanatics lists Baltimore as the favorite for Monday Night Football at 8:15 PM ET. Here is how the Chargers vs. Ravens market looks:

Moneyline: Chargers +185, Ravens -225.

Spread: Ravens -4.5.

Total: 39 points.

The low total of 39 reflects two offenses with plenty of questions. Any of these markets can qualify for the offer, as long as the odds are -500 or longer.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Monday Night Football

Signing up takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in your Chargers vs. Ravens bet and start your seven-day run:

Click the link in this article to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and start registration. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 when you create your account. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or larger bet on Chargers vs. Ravens at odds of -500 or longer. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours of receiving it.

Want a closer look at the platform before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review for details on markets, features and the app experience.

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The fun does not stop after the welcome offer. Fanatics regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers across the NFL season and beyond.

To find them, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. Check back often, since new offers appear around major games and big sporting events. Please bet responsibly and only wager what you can afford to lose.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.