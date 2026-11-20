New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash when you bet $20 on Rockets vs. Nuggets in the NBA Cup. This new-user offer is live as of Friday, Nov. 20. Sign up, wager on Houston at Denver and start unlocking your bonus.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Rockets vs. Nuggets

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new users who register with code SIBONUS350, make a qualifying deposit and place a bet of $20 or more. Your wager on Friday night's Rockets vs. Nuggets NBA Cup game counts as Day 1 of the offer. From there, you earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

Houston has a real problem on its hands. Center Alperen Sengun, the team's leader in points (21.6), rebounds (9.1) and assists (6.8), left Wednesday's win over Indiana with swelling in his right eye and a scratch on his left cornea. Without him, the Rockets may lean on Steven Adams, who is questionable with a quadriceps injury, against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Denver has its own storylines. The Nuggets rallied from 17 down to beat Boston 105-101 on Wednesday, with DeMar DeRozan scoring 13 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter. Many bettors will weigh whether Jokic can feast on a thin Houston frontcourt.

Here are the terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

The offer is for new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

You must wager $20 or more on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.

You earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, for a total of $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it is issued.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

The offer is available only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

Here is how it plays out. Say you put $20 on the Nuggets to beat the Rockets. If Denver wins, you collect your winnings and still earn your FanCash for the week. If Houston wins and your bet loses, you still unlock the $50 daily FanCash payouts as long as you meet the qualifying bet requirements each day.

That makes this one of the more interesting sportsbook promos for NBA Cup week. The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus rewards you for coming back each day, not just for tonight's result.

Rockets vs. Nuggets NBA Cup odds: Can Houston survive without Sengun?

Here are the current lines for Friday night's NBA Cup showdown at Denver, which tips at 10:00 PM ET:

Moneyline: Rockets +107, Nuggets -116.

Spread: Nuggets -1.5.

Total: 225.5 points.

Odds can move before tipoff, especially with Sengun's status and Adams' quadriceps injury still in question. Check the Fanatics Sportsbook app for the latest numbers before you place your bet.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for the NBA Cup game

Claiming your bonus takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Rockets vs. Nuggets tips off:

Click any link in this article to open the Fanatics Sportsbook registration page. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or larger bet on Rockets vs. Nuggets at odds of -500 or longer. Return each day for seven days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours, before it expires.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users after Rockets vs. Nuggets

The fun does not stop once you claim your welcome bonus. Fanatics regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, giving you more ways to back your favorite teams throughout the NBA Cup and beyond.

To find them, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Check back often, since new offers appear around big games and busy sports weekends.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.