Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for ALCS, NHL and NFL Week 6

This week brings a loaded sports calendar with the ALCS, a full NHL slate, and NFL Week 6 action. New bettors can take advantage of a $350 in FanCash welcome offer through the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 available on Oct. 13. Whether you're eyeing Cleveland and Tampa Bay in the ALCS or looking to back your favorite NFL team, this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you plenty of opportunities to get started.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for this week's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo requires you to register with code SIBONUS350, make a minimum deposit of $10, and place a $20 or more bet at odds of minus 500 or longer. Once you complete that initial wager, you'll unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days, totaling $350. This makes the ALCS matchup between Cleveland and Tampa Bay at 8 PM ET an ideal starting point for your first bet.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

New users only; existing account holders are not eligible.

Promo code SIBONUS350 must be entered during registration.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or more wager at minus 500 odds or better within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, worth $350 total.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after issuance.

FanCash is non-withdrawable bonus credit.

Offer available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Let's say you back Cleveland to win Game 2 of the ALCS at even money. If the Guardians pull out a victory, you'll pocket your winnings and unlock your first $50 in FanCash. If Tampa Bay prevails, you still earn that daily $50 reward, giving you another shot to build your bankroll during the week's NFL games or NHL matchups. The beauty of sportsbook promos like this is that you get multiple opportunities to use your bonus throughout the week.

The seven-day window means you can spread your bets across the entire week of sports action. Place your first qualifying bet on the ALCS game, then use your daily FanCash rewards on subsequent NFL Week 6 contests like Dallas at Green Bay on Sunday Night Football or Washington at San Francisco on Monday. This extended timeline gives you flexibility to find the best betting opportunities as the week unfolds.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for this week

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer and begin betting on this week's games:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or mobile app and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and create your account. During registration, enter promo code SIBONUS350 in the designated field. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place your first bet of $20 or more at odds of minus 500 or longer on any game this week, starting with the ALCS. Return daily for seven consecutive days to claim your $50 FanCash reward each day. Use your accumulated FanCash on additional bets throughout the week's NFL, NHL, and baseball action.

For a deeper dive into what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to learn more about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional promotions and bonuses available at Fanatics

Your welcome bonus is just the beginning of what Fanatics offers to bettors. The sportsbook regularly rolls out additional promotions, boosts, and special offers designed to reward both new and existing users. These bonuses often include odds boosts on popular games, parlay promotions, and sport-specific offers that can enhance your betting experience throughout the season.

To discover what promotions are currently available, navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. You'll find a curated list of active offers updated regularly, allowing you to maximize your value with every bet. Whether you're betting on NFL Week 6, the ALCS, or the full NHL slate on Tuesday, checking the Promos tab ensures you never miss an opportunity to boost your potential returns.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.