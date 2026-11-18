New users who enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 can bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash on Milwaukee vs. Miami. This offer is available Nov. 18, and the Bucks-Heat matchup is the perfect first bet.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Bucks vs. Heat

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a bet $20, get $350 in FanCash welcome offer for new users. You place your first qualifying wager on Wednesday's Milwaukee vs. Miami game, which counts as day 1 of the seven-day reward period. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo then pays out $50 in FanCash each day for a week.

The matchup carries plenty of drama. Giannis Antetokounmpo faces the Bucks for the first time since the Heat acquired him this past offseason. He leads Miami with 28.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, and he has 11 double-doubles in 14 games.

Here is what happens with your first bet on this game. If your $20 wager wins, you collect your winnings as usual and still unlock the FanCash rewards. If your bet loses, you still unlock the same $350 in FanCash, as long as you meet the daily betting requirements. That makes this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus a strong fit for a game with such a lopsided line.

For context, the Heat have gone 8-2 since an 0-4 start, while the Bucks arrive at 1-13 and on a 10-game losing streak. Milwaukee has some storylines of its own, though. Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis all return to Miami as members of the Bucks, and Jakucionis just set a career high with 25 points against Atlanta.

Here are the key terms for this offer:

The offer is available to new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must register with the promo code SIBONUS350.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

You must wager $20 or more on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.

You unlock $50 in FanCash every day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and each day's reward expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

I like that this structure rewards consistency. You do not need to hit one big winner to cash in. You just need to return and place a qualifying bet each day, and the Bucks-Heat game gets you started. For more ways to compare welcome bonuses, check out the latest sportsbook promos from across the industry.

Bucks vs. Heat odds: Can Giannis and Miami cover a massive spread?

The Milwaukee vs. Miami game tips off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, and Fanatics has the Heat as heavy favorites. Here are the current odds:

Moneyline: Bucks +517, Heat -734.

Spread: Heat -12.5.

Total: 236.5 points.

Odds can move before tip-off, so check the Fanatics Sportsbook app for the latest numbers. Keep Bam Adebayo's status in mind, too. He is probable with right hip tightness.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Milwaukee vs. Miami

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in your bet on the Bucks-Heat game:

Click the link in this article to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and start the sign-up process. Create your account and enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or larger bet on Milwaukee vs. Miami at odds of -500 or longer. Return each day for the next six days and place another qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours of receiving it.

Want a deeper look at the app before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users after Bucks vs. Heat

The fun does not stop once you claim your welcome offer. Fanatics regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for current customers, covering everything from NBA nights to NFL Sundays.

To find them, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. Checking in before big games can help you spot a boost that fits your bet slip, so make it part of your pregame routine.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.