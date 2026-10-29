Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Carolina vs. Green Bay

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash when betting on Thursday Night Football. Carolina visits Green Bay on Oct. 29, and this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you the perfect opportunity to place your first wager on the matchup at Lambeau Field.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Thursday Night Football

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in FanCash through a seven-day bonus structure. You'll deposit at least $10, place a $20 wager at odds of negative 500 or longer on any market, and then earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days. This makes the Carolina-Green Bay game an ideal starting point for your bonus journey.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available only to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Not available in New York.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or greater bet at odds of negative 500 or longer within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after issuance.

FanCash is non-withdrawable bonus credit.

Let's say you place a $20 bet on the Packers to cover the spread in Thursday's matchup. If Green Bay wins and covers, you'll collect your winnings and unlock your first $50 in FanCash. If the bet doesn't hit, you still earn that initial $50 in FanCash the next day, allowing you to continue building your bonus through the week. The beauty of sportsbook promos like this is that you're earning bonus credit regardless of individual bet outcomes.

You have seven days from your initial qualifying wager to complete the bonus structure. Since the Carolina-Green Bay game kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, you can place your opening bet that evening and begin accumulating your daily FanCash rewards immediately.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Panthers-Packers game

Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Thursday's primetime matchup:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or mobile app and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or greater bet on any market with odds of negative 500 or longer before the Carolina-Green Bay game or during the week. Return daily for seven consecutive days to claim your $50 in FanCash each day. Use your daily FanCash rewards on additional bets throughout the week.

For more details on what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

Additional promotions available to existing Fanatics users

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues rewarding loyal bettors with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features boosts, enhanced odds, and special event bonuses that give you extra value on your wagers. You can find these daily offers by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app or website.

Existing users should check the promotions hub regularly, especially during major sporting events like Thursday Night Football matchups. Fanatics frequently updates its bonus offerings, so you'll always have fresh opportunities to maximize your betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.