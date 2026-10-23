Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for CFB Week 8, World Series, NBA

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Friday, Oct. 23 brings a loaded sports slate, and there's no better time to join Fanatics than now. New users can claim $350 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350. Whether you're eyeing the World Series Game 1 matchup between Tampa Bay and Milwaukee at 8:00 PM ET, the Knicks-Celtics showdown, or Duke-Virginia college football action, this welcome offer gives you plenty of bonus funds to explore the platform.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Friday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in guaranteed FanCash when you meet the requirements. Here's what you need to know about claiming this bonus for Friday's action:

Register with promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up.

Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate the offer.

Place a qualifying bet of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer within seven days.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days, totaling $350.

Each day's $50 reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so use it quickly.

Let's say you place your initial $20 bet on the Rays-Brewers World Series Game 1 matchup. If Tampa Bay's pitching dominates and Milwaukee falls short, you won't hit that first wager, but you'll still unlock your first $50 in FanCash the next day. Alternatively, if the Brewers' powerful lineup breaks through against Drew Rasmussen, your winning bet combines with your daily FanCash rewards to build your bankroll throughout the week.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is available only in select states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The offer is not available in New York. Your FanCash bonus expires after seven days, so plan your bets strategically across Friday's World Series opener, Saturday's marquee college football matchups, and the full NBA slate.

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Friday's action

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your $350 in FanCash and start betting on Friday's games:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Complete your deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place your first qualifying bet of $20 or more at -500 odds or longer on any Friday game, such as the World Series, Knicks-Celtics, or Duke-Virginia. Return daily for the next seven days and place qualifying bets to unlock $50 in FanCash each day. Use your daily FanCash rewards on additional bets before each 24-hour expiration window closes.

For a detailed breakdown of everything Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics promotions throughout the week

Your welcome bonus is just the beginning. Fanatics regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts for existing users, giving you more ways to maximize your bets on college football, NBA, and baseball action. To discover these ongoing offers, simply navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll find daily deals, parlay boosts, and sport-specific promotions tailored to the week's biggest events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.