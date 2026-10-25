Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Chiefs vs. Seahawks

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Kenneth Walker III returns to Seattle on Sunday for a primetime matchup between the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks. New bettors can take advantage of a $350 in FanCash welcome offer with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 available through Oct. 25. This is the perfect opportunity to place your first wager on one of the season's most compelling storylines.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Chiefs vs. Seahawks

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 delivers $350 in guaranteed FanCash when you bet $20 or more on any sports market with minimum odds of -500. You'll earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days, giving you multiple opportunities to place bets on the Chiefs-Seahawks matchup and other games throughout the week. Each day's reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so you'll want to use your FanCash quickly to maximize your betting activity.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available only to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

You must wager $20 or more on any sports market with minimum odds of -500.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

The offer is valid for new accounts only and cannot be combined with other promotions.

Let's look at how this works in practice. Suppose you deposit $50 and place a $20 bet on the Chiefs to cover the spread against Seattle at -110 odds. If the Chiefs win, you'll collect your winnings plus unlock your first $50 in FanCash. If the bet doesn't hit, you still earn the $50 in FanCash for day one, allowing you to continue betting on Monday's games or other events. This structure means you have seven chances to build your bankroll with sportsbook promos from Fanatics.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Sunday's game

Signing up for your new Fanatics Sportsbook account and claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff on Sunday:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account, entering the promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place your first bet of $20 or more on the Chiefs vs. Seahawks game or any other sports market with odds of -500 or longer. Return daily for the next seven days and place qualifying bets to earn $50 in FanCash each day. Use your daily FanCash rewards before they expire 24 hours after being issued.

For a comprehensive look at everything Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Sunday

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing users, providing ongoing opportunities to boost your bets throughout the season. You'll find daily specials, parlay boosts, and other exclusive offers designed to enhance your betting experience. Simply navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover what bonuses are currently available and how you can apply them to your wagers.

Whether you're interested in betting on the Chiefs' undefeated run, Walker's return to Seattle, or any other sporting event, Fanatics keeps fresh promotions in rotation. Make it a habit to check the app regularly so you don't miss out on valuable opportunities to maximize your winnings throughout the NFL season and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.