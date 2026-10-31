Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Florida vs. Georgia

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs are moving their rivalry to a new home, and you can celebrate the historic shift with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and SIBONUS350. New bettors can claim $350 in FanCash when they bet $20 on this matchup on Oct. 31. This welcome offer gives you plenty of bonus funds to explore betting options on one of college football's most storied rivalries.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Georgia vs. Florida

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in FanCash across seven consecutive days when you meet the qualifying requirements. After registering with code SIBONUS350 and making a deposit, you'll place a $20 wager at odds of minus-500 or longer on any sports market. From there, you'll earn $50 in FanCash daily for a week, giving you multiple opportunities to place bets on the Georgia-Florida game and other sports.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

This offer is available only to new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must register using promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your initial qualifying wager must be $20 or more at odds of minus-500 or longer.

You'll receive $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so use it promptly.

The bonus is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Let's look at how this plays out with the Georgia-Florida matchup. Say you place your initial $20 bet on Georgia to cover the spread at minus-110 odds. If the Bulldogs win, you'll have your winnings plus the first day's $50 FanCash to use on future bets. If Georgia doesn't cover, you still receive that first $50 FanCash reward the next day, giving you another shot to place bets on the game or other sports events. Over the week, you'll accumulate $350 in bonus funds to deploy across sportsbook promos and regular wagering.

FanCash is non-withdrawable bonus credit, so you'll use it to place additional bets rather than cash it out directly. The seven-day window means you should plan to use your daily allocations quickly, especially with the Georgia-Florida game happening on Oct. 31 as your first betting opportunity.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Georgia vs. Florida

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started with your $350 in FanCash:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or higher wager on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer, using the Georgia-Florida game as your first bet. Return daily for the next seven days to claim your $50 FanCash reward each day. Use your daily FanCash allocations on additional bets before each 24-hour expiration window closes.

For a deeper dive into what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Other Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo opportunities

Fanatics regularly rolls out additional bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, explore the app's Promos section to discover daily specials, parlay boosts, and other limited-time offers. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting enhancements for upcoming games and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.