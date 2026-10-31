Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Miami vs. North Carolina

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash when betting on Miami vs. North Carolina this Saturday, Oct. 31. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you the opportunity to back the Hurricanes or Tar Heels with bonus funds while enjoying one of the season's biggest matchups.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Miami vs. North Carolina

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in guaranteed FanCash when you meet the activation requirements. You'll earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days, giving you multiple opportunities to place bets on the Miami-North Carolina showdown and beyond. Each day's bonus expires 24 hours after it's issued, so you'll want to use your daily allocation promptly.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Register using promo code SIBONUS350 during account creation.

Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or more wager at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Let's say you place your first $20 bet on Miami to cover the spread against North Carolina. If the Hurricanes win and your bet hits, you'll pocket your winnings plus earn your first $50 in FanCash. If the bet doesn't land, you still receive your first $50 in FanCash the next day, allowing you to continue building your bankroll. The beauty of this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is that you get daily opportunities to bet on the Miami-North Carolina game and other sports throughout the week.

When exploring available sportsbook promos , the Fanatics offer stands out for its simplicity and value. You're not locked into betting on just the Miami-North Carolina matchup; you can use your daily FanCash allocations on any sport or market available on the platform. This flexibility makes it easier to find bets that align with your strategy.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus for the Miami vs. North Carolina game

Claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on Saturday's game:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10. Place your first $20 or more bet at -500 odds or longer on any market, including Miami vs. North Carolina. Return daily for the next seven days to claim your $50 in FanCash each day. Use your daily FanCash to place additional bets on the Hurricanes-Tar Heels matchup or other sports.

For a complete breakdown of the Fanatics platform and its features, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional bonuses and promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing users beyond the welcome offer. Once you've claimed your initial bonus, you can explore daily deals by checking the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These offers often include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions that give you extra value on your bets.

The platform updates its promotional calendar frequently, so established bettors should make it a habit to review available offers before placing wagers. Whether you're betting on the Miami-North Carolina game or other events throughout the week, Fanatics ensures there are ways to maximize your betting experience with ongoing incentives.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.