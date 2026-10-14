Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Milwaukee vs Los Angeles

The Milwaukee Brewers head to Los Angeles with a commanding 2-0 series lead in the National League Championship Series, and bettors can capitalize on Game 3 with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. New users can claim $350 in FanCash by Wednesday, Oct. 14, when the Dodgers look to avoid elimination. This welcome offer gives you plenty of bonus funds to wager on what promises to be a pivotal matchup on the West Coast.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Milwaukee vs Los Angeles

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in guaranteed FanCash when you register with code SIBONUS350 and meet the qualifying requirements. You'll need to deposit at least $10 and place a $20 wager at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up. After that initial bet, you'll unlock $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days, totaling $350 in bonus funds.

Let's say you back the Brewers at -150 odds with your $20 qualifying bet on Game 3. If Milwaukee wins and extends their series lead to 3-0, you'd pocket $13.33 in profit plus your original $20 stake, and you'd immediately start earning your daily $50 FanCash rewards. If the Dodgers pull off an upset, you lose your $20 wager, but you still qualify for the full $350 in FanCash bonuses across the week. This means you can continue betting on the remainder of the NLCS with substantial bonus funds at your disposal.

The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but this offer stands out for its simplicity and value. Here are the key terms you need to know:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Not available in New York.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Wager $20 or more on any sports market with minimum -500 odds.

FanCash bonus expires after seven days, so use your daily $50 rewards within 24 hours of receiving them.

This offer is exclusively for new users without an existing Fanatics account.

The Brewers' dominant pitching and offense have put the Dodgers in a desperate position, and the pressure mounts as the series shifts to Los Angeles. With Blake Snell taking the mound for the Dodgers and Robert Gasser starting for Milwaukee, Game 3 shapes up as a critical contest. Your FanCash bonus gives you the flexibility to explore multiple betting angles throughout this pivotal matchup.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for the Brewers-Dodgers game

Claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to bet on Game 3 by Wednesday, Oct. 14. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or larger bet at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market within seven days of signing up. Return daily for the next seven days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash each day, for a total of $350. Use each day's $50 reward within 24 hours, as the bonus expires quickly.

Once you've completed these steps, you'll have substantial bonus funds to deploy across the remainder of the NLCS. Whether you want to back the Brewers to close out the series or bet on individual player performances, your FanCash gives you multiple opportunities to engage with this compelling matchup. For more details on what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues to reward loyal bettors with ongoing promotions and boosts. The sportsbook regularly rolls out enhanced odds, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers that can amplify your winnings throughout the postseason. To discover these additional opportunities, simply navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll find the latest available offers updated regularly.

Existing users can take advantage of seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events, including playoff games and championship matchups. By checking the Promos tab frequently, you'll stay informed about limited-time boosts and special betting opportunities that align with your interests. Fanatics makes it easy to maximize your betting experience beyond just the initial welcome offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.