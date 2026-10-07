Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for MLB Playoffs

The MLB Playoffs Divisional Series continues on Oct. 7 with four elimination games that could reshape the postseason landscape. Whether you're backing Cleveland's desperate push against Chicago or tracking Los Angeles' quest to close out Atlanta, there's no better time to join Fanatics Sportsbook. New users can claim $350 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 by wagering just $20 on any of Wednesday's matchups.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Wednesday's playoff games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers exceptional value for new bettors looking to capitalize on the intensity of playoff baseball. After registering with promo code SIBONUS350 and making a minimum $10 deposit, you'll place a qualifying $20 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market. Once your bet settles, you'll unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days, totaling $350 in bonus funds.

Consider this scenario: You place a $20 bet on Cleveland to win Game 3 against Chicago at -110 odds. If Cleveland pulls off the upset and advances, your winning wager generates the initial trigger for your daily FanCash rewards. Over the next week, you'll receive $50 in FanCash each day to use on additional playoff matchups, including the potential Game 5 scenarios across all four series. If your initial $20 wager doesn't hit, you'll still unlock your full $350 in FanCash rewards, giving you seven days of bonus funds to deploy across the remaining postseason action.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is available exclusively to new account holders in select states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The offer is not available in New York. Key terms include:

Minimum deposit requirement of $10 to activate the bonus.

Qualifying bet must be $20 or more at minimum odds of -500.

FanCash rewards expire 24 hours after being issued each day.

Bonus funds are non-withdrawable and must be used for additional wagers.

All qualifying bets must be placed within seven days of account creation.

Explore additional opportunities through our guide to sportsbook promos to maximize your betting value across multiple platforms.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for playoff betting

Securing your welcome offer is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your bonus and start betting on Wednesday's critical playoff games:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account, entering promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or larger wager at odds of -500 or longer on any playoff game, including Cleveland versus Chicago, Los Angeles versus Atlanta, Tampa Bay versus New York, or Milwaukee versus San Diego. Return daily for the next seven days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash each day, for a total of $350. Use your daily FanCash rewards immediately, as each day's allocation expires 24 hours after it's issued.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions and boosts available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Beyond the welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently delivers ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing users throughout the postseason. The platform regularly updates its promotional calendar with enhanced odds, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers designed to reward loyal bettors. To discover these additional opportunities, navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll find the latest available offers tailored to current sporting events.

Whether you're chasing daily boosts on playoff games or season-long promotions, Fanatics makes it easy to stay informed about new bonus opportunities. Check back frequently during the MLB Playoffs to ensure you're maximizing every advantage available on the platform.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.