Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Monday Night Football and NBA Games

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash on Nov. 2. This welcome offer lets you bet on Monday Night Football between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, plus a massive 15-game NBA slate featuring the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, and more.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Monday Night Football and NBA action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward path to bonus funds. After registering with code SIBONUS350 and making a minimum $10 deposit, you'll place a $20 bet at odds of -500 or longer. Once you complete that initial wager, you'll unlock $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days, totaling $350.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Not available in New York.

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this bonus.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the offer.

Place a $20 or greater bet at minimum -500 odds within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, expiring 24 hours after issuance.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be used for additional wagers.

Let's say you place your initial $20 bet on the Bears-Seahawks matchup on Monday night. If your wager wins, you'll have your original stake plus winnings, plus you'll unlock your first $50 in FanCash. If your bet loses, you still receive that first $50 in FanCash reward. Either way, you'll return daily for the next six days to earn an additional $50 in FanCash each day through the NBA games and other sports action available on the platform.

The beauty of sportsbook promos like this is that they give you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll. With the Bears facing a stout Seahawks defense that held Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs scoreless in the red zone last week, and the NBA featuring elite teams like the undefeated Memphis Grizzlies, you'll have plenty of compelling matchups to target with your bonus funds.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Monday Night Football and NBA games

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or app and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place your first bet of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer on any available market, including Monday Night Football or any of the 15 NBA games on the slate. Return each day for the next seven days to place qualifying bets and earn your daily $50 in FanCash rewards.

For a deeper look at what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond your welcome offer

Your welcome bonus is just the beginning of what Fanatics offers. The sportsbook regularly features ongoing promotions and boosts designed to reward both new and existing users. These promotions change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to sport-specific bonuses.

To discover what promotions are currently available, navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app or website. You'll find updated offers that align with the day's biggest games and events. Whether you're betting on Monday Night Football, the NBA slate, or any other sport, Fanatics ensures you have access to the latest bonus opportunities to maximize your betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.