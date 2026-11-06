Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for NBA Cup Friday Games

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New bettors can claim a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to earn $350 in FanCash when they bet $20 on NBA Cup Friday games on Nov. 6. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you a chance to build your bankroll while watching LeBron James return to Cleveland, the Celtics visit Charlotte, and the Lakers host Portland in a nine-game slate of in-season tournament action.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NBA Cup Friday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days, totaling $350. You'll unlock this bonus by placing a qualifying $20 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market within seven days of signing up. The beauty of this offer is that you can target the NBA Cup matchups on Friday to kick off your bonus sequence.

Let's say you place a $20 bet on the 76ers-Cavaliers game at -500 odds or longer. If your bet wins, you'll collect your winnings plus unlock your first $50 in FanCash. If your bet doesn't hit, you'll still unlock that first $50 in FanCash the next day, giving you another shot at the Thunder-Grizzlies matchup or any other Friday contest. Each daily FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so you'll want to use it quickly on subsequent games.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Available only to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Not available in New York.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Wager $20 or more on any sports market with minimum -500 odds.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

Each day's reward expires 24 hours after it's issued.

Fanatics regularly updates its sportsbook promos to give bettors more ways to maximize their action. This welcome offer is one of the most generous in the industry, and the Friday NBA Cup slate provides the perfect opportunity to put it to work.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for NBA Cup Friday

Signing up for this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your bonus and start betting on Friday's NBA Cup games:

Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or higher bet at odds of -500 or longer on any NBA Cup Friday matchup within seven days of signing up. Return daily for the next seven days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash each day, for a total of $350. Use your daily FanCash rewards on subsequent NBA Cup games or other sports before each 24-hour expiration window closes.

For more details on what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions

Fanatics doesn't stop with welcome bonuses for new users. The sportsbook regularly rolls out daily boosts, parlay bonuses, and other promotions designed to reward both new and existing bettors. You can find these ongoing offers by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll discover fresh opportunities to enhance your betting experience throughout the NBA Cup and beyond.

Whether you're looking to maximize your initial deposit or extend your action on future games, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar packed with valuable opportunities. Make it a habit to check the app regularly so you never miss out on a chance to boost your bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.