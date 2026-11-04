Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for NBA Games

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash on Nov. 4. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo lets you bet $20 and unlock daily rewards over a week. With 14 NBA games on the slate, including Philadelphia at Detroit and Dallas at San Antonio, you have plenty of opportunities to place your qualifying wager.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Wednesday's NBA slate

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward path to bonus value. After registering with code SIBONUS350 and making a $10 minimum deposit, you'll place a single $20 bet at odds of -500 or longer. Once you complete that initial wager on any of Wednesday's NBA games, you'll unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days, totaling $350.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Not available in New York.

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this bonus.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the offer.

Place a $20 or greater bet at minimum -500 odds within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, expiring 24 hours after each day's issuance.

FanCash is non-withdrawable bonus credit.

Let's say you place your $20 qualifying bet on the Philadelphia-Detroit matchup at 7 PM ET. If your bet wins, you'll collect your winnings and immediately start earning your daily $50 FanCash rewards. If your initial wager doesn't hit, you'll still unlock the full $350 in FanCash over the week, giving you another chance to build your bankroll across the remaining NBA games.

The beauty of sportsbook promos like this one is that they give you multiple ways to profit. Your daily FanCash rewards expire within 24 hours, so you'll want to use them quickly on subsequent NBA matchups throughout the week. This creates urgency and keeps you engaged with the platform as you chase additional wins.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for NBA betting

Claiming this bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started with your $350 in FanCash:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or greater bet on any NBA game at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up. Return daily for the next seven days and place qualifying bets to earn $50 in FanCash each day. Use your daily FanCash rewards on additional NBA games before they expire in 24 hours.

For a comprehensive look at everything Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the season. These promotions go beyond the initial welcome offer and give loyal bettors extra ways to maximize their winnings. You can find all active promotions by opening the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promos section, where new offers update frequently.

Whether you're chasing parlay boosts on marquee NBA matchups or looking for enhanced odds on specific games, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar fresh. Checking the app regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to add value to your bets. The combination of the welcome bonus and ongoing promotions makes Fanatics a compelling choice for serious NBA bettors.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.