Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for New England vs. Chicago

New England and Chicago square off Thursday night in a matchup between two 4-2 teams looking to build momentum heading into November. If you're planning to bet on this Prime Video showdown, now is the perfect time to sign up with Fanatics. The $350 in FanCash welcome offer available on Oct. 22 gives you plenty of bonus funds to place wagers on this divisional battle and beyond. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 unlocks this generous sign-up bonus for new users.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Thursday Night Football

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 delivers $350 in FanCash across seven consecutive days when you meet the activation requirements. After registering and making a qualifying deposit, you'll place a $20 wager at odds of minus-500 or longer on any sports market. Once you've completed that initial bet, you'll unlock $50 in FanCash daily for the next week, giving you a full week of bonus funds to use on New England versus Chicago and other sporting events.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

This offer is available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who do not already have an account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration to activate the bonus.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify for the offer.

Your initial qualifying wager must be $20 or more at odds of minus-500 or longer.

You'll receive $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so use it promptly.

FanCash is non-withdrawable bonus credit that can only be used for wagering.

Consider this scenario: You place your initial $20 bet on New England to cover the spread at minus-110 odds. If that wager wins, you'll have $20 in profit plus your $50 FanCash for day one. If the bet doesn't hit, you still receive your first $50 FanCash reward to use on Friday's slate of games or other upcoming matchups. Either way, you have bonus funds to continue betting throughout the week as you earn the full $350 in FanCash.

Fanatics regularly features sportsbook promos and bonuses alongside its standard welcome offer, so there are always opportunities to maximize your betting value.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for New England vs. Chicago

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or higher wager on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer before the New England versus Chicago game kicks off at 8:15 PM ET. Return daily for the next seven days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash each day. Use your daily FanCash rewards on additional wagers throughout the week.

For more details on what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Additional bonuses and boosts available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome offer, Fanatics continues to reward its users with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly updates its bonus offerings, including deposit matches, parlay boosts, and odds enhancements on popular betting markets. To discover what promotions are currently available, simply navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app or website. You'll find fresh opportunities to add value to your bets throughout the season, whether you're wagering on Thursday Night Football or any other sporting event.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.