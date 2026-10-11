Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for NFL Week 5

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

NFL Week 5 delivers some of the most compelling matchups of the season, and there's no better time to join Fanatics than Oct. 11. New bettors can claim a $350 in FanCash welcome offer by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350. Whether you're eyeing the undefeated 49ers taking on the Seahawks or the desperate Chargers hosting Denver, this sign-up bonus gives you the bankroll to back your picks.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NFL Week 5

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 unlocks a straightforward path to $350 in bonus funds. You'll deposit at least $10, place a qualifying wager of $20 or more at odds of negative 500 or longer, and then earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days. This structure means you can use your bonus across multiple games throughout the week, starting with Sunday's slate.

Here's what makes this offer valuable for Week 5 betting: If you place a $20 bet on the 49ers-Seahawks matchup at 4:25 PM ET and win, you'll have your original stake plus winnings to build on. If that bet doesn't land, you still unlock your first $50 in FanCash the next day, giving you another shot at the Broncos-Chargers game or any other matchup. The key is that each day's $50 reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so you'll want to deploy it quickly on compelling Week 5 action.

The sportsbook promos landscape is crowded, but this offer stands out because it rewards consistent engagement. You're not limited to a single bet; you can chase value across the entire week of games. Here are the specific terms you need to know:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or more bet at odds of negative 500 or longer within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued.

FanCash is non-withdrawable bonus credit usable only for wagering.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is designed to keep you engaged throughout the week. Sunday's 49ers-Seahawks showdown at 4:25 PM ET serves as your launch point, but the real value emerges when you return daily to claim your $50 and find the next edge in the betting markets.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 5

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to bet on the biggest games of the week. Follow these steps to activate your $350 in FanCash:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or more bet at odds of negative 500 or longer on any game, including the 49ers-Seahawks matchup on Oct. 11. Return daily for the next seven days to claim your $50 in FanCash each day. Use each day's reward before it expires 24 hours later to maximize your bonus value.

For a deeper dive into what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to see how it stacks up against competitors.

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Week 5

Your welcome bonus is just the beginning. Fanatics regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing users, giving you ongoing opportunities to maximize your betting value. These offers change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to sport-specific promotions tied to major events.

To stay on top of the latest deals, check the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. You'll find daily specials, weekly boosts, and limited-time offers that can significantly enhance your returns. Whether you're betting on NFL games, NBA matchups, or other sports, Fanatics ensures there's always a promotion worth exploring.

The combination of your initial $350 welcome bonus and these ongoing promotions makes Fanatics a compelling choice for bettors looking to stretch their bankroll. Start with the 49ers-Seahawks game on Oct. 11, claim your daily FanCash rewards throughout the week, and keep an eye on the Promos section for your next edge.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.