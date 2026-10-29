Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for NFL Week 8

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash when they bet $20 on NFL Week 8 games starting Thursday, Oct. 29. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you seven days to earn daily bonuses while betting on some of the season's most compelling matchups. Whether you're backing Carolina at Green Bay or any other Week 8 contest, this welcome offer provides substantial value to get your account started.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NFL Week 8

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in total FanCash through a seven-day bonus structure. After you register with code SIBONUS350 and make a qualifying deposit, you'll place a $20 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market. Once you complete that initial bet, you unlock $50 in FanCash daily for the next seven days, earning the full $350 bonus amount.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WY, and WY.

Not available in New York.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20+ wager at minimum -500 odds within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after issuance.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be used for additional wagers.

Let's say you bet $20 on Carolina to cover the spread against Green Bay on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET. If your wager wins, you'll have momentum heading into the weekend with your first $50 FanCash bonus ready to deploy on Sunday's slate. If that initial bet doesn't land, you still unlock your daily FanCash rewards, giving you another opportunity to find winning selections throughout the week as Minnesota faces Detroit, Kansas City travels to Denver, and Philadelphia visits Washington on Sunday Night Football.

The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but Fanatics delivers exceptional value with this seven-day bonus structure. You have a full week to use your FanCash across NFL Week 8 and beyond, making this ideal timing for bettors looking to maximize their opportunities during one of the season's most stacked weeks.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 8 betting

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your bonus and start betting on NFL Week 8 games:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20+ wager at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, including Thursday's Panthers-Packers game or any other Week 8 matchup. Return daily for the next seven days and place a qualifying bet to earn your $50 FanCash reward each day. Use your accumulated FanCash on additional wagers throughout the week.

For more details on what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Week 8

Fanatics regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing users, providing ongoing opportunities to boost your bankroll. Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, you'll want to explore the additional bonuses and boosts available throughout the season. Simply navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover daily specials, parlay boosts, and other limited-time offers.

The app makes it easy to stay informed about new promotions, ensuring you never miss a valuable opportunity. Whether you're betting on NFL games, NBA action, or other sports, Fanatics consistently delivers fresh incentives for active bettors. Check back regularly to maximize your betting experience and take advantage of the latest deals available.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.