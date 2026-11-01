Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for NFL Week 8 Sunday

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash on Nov. 1. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo lets you bet $20 and unlock daily rewards throughout the week. NFL Week 8 Sunday delivers marquee matchups perfect for your opening wager, from the Ravens-Bills showdown at 1:00 PM ET to the Eagles-Commanders nightcap at 8:20 PM ET.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NFL Week 8 Sunday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in guaranteed FanCash when you register with code SIBONUS350 and meet the qualifying requirements. You'll earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days, giving you multiple opportunities to place bets on the week's biggest NFL games. The beauty of this offer is that you can start with any matchup on NFL Week 8 Sunday, whether you're backing Josh Allen and the Bills against Lamar Jackson's Ravens or targeting the Vikings-Lions clash at 4:00 PM ET.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

New users only; existing account holders are not eligible.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or more wager at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be used on qualifying bets.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Not available in New York.

Let's say you place a $20 bet on the Ravens-Bills game at 1:00 PM ET and win. Your initial wager returns a profit, and you'll unlock your first $50 FanCash reward that same day. If your bet doesn't land, you still receive the $50 FanCash to use on Monday's games or any other qualifying market. This structure means you have seven days to maximize your sportsbook promos across the full NFL slate, from Week 8 Sunday through the following week's action.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for NFL Week 8 Sunday

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to register and start betting on NFL Week 8 Sunday:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or mobile app and select "Sign Up." Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Complete your account information and verify your identity. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place your first $20 or more bet on any NFL Week 8 Sunday game at odds of -500 or longer. Return daily for the next seven days and place qualifying bets to earn $50 in FanCash each day.

For a deeper dive into what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to learn more about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional bonuses and promotions at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics regularly rolls out fresh bonuses and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Once you've claimed your sign-up bonus, explore the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover daily specials, parlay boosts, and other limited-time offers. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on extra value as the NFL season progresses.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.