Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for NFL Week 9

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $ 350 in Fan Cash this Nov. 5 when they bet $20 on NFL Week 9 action. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you seven days to earn your bonus, with $50 in FanCash available each day you place a qualifying bet. Start your week by betting on Thursday's Ravens-Jaguars matchup at 8:15 PM ET and unlock your welcome offer immediately.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NFL Week 9

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in total FanCash across seven consecutive days. You'll earn $50 each day for a week after placing a qualifying $20 bet at odds of -500 or longer. This structure means you can start with Thursday's Ravens-Jaguars game and continue through the week's marquee matchups, including Monday's Buffalo-Minnesota showdown between two undefeated division leaders.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this bonus.

Deposit a minimum of $10 to activate the welcome offer.

Place a $20+ wager at -500 odds or longer within seven days of registration.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days by placing qualifying bets each day.

Each day's $50 reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so use it promptly.

FanCash is non-withdrawable bonus credit that you can use across all sports markets.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY (not available in New York).

Let's say you bet $20 on the Ravens to cover against Jacksonville on Thursday and win. You'll immediately unlock your first $50 in FanCash, which you can use on Friday's Cincinnati-Atlanta game in Madrid or any other Week 9 matchup. If your Thursday bet doesn't hit, you still earn the $50 FanCash reward for placing the qualifying wager, allowing you to continue building your bonus throughout the week. The key is placing a qualifying bet each day to unlock the daily $50 increment.

When exploring sportsbook promos , you'll find that this seven-day structure gives you multiple opportunities to use your bonus across the entire NFL Week 9 slate. From Thursday's Ravens-Jaguars opener through Monday's Bills-Vikings prime-time matchup, you have plenty of betting opportunities to maximize your FanCash rewards.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 9

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer and start betting on NFL Week 9:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app. Create a new account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place your first $20+ bet at -500 odds or longer on any NFL Week 9 game, starting with Thursday's Ravens-Jaguars matchup. Return daily for seven consecutive days and place a qualifying bet to earn your $50 FanCash reward each day. Use your daily FanCash rewards on upcoming Week 9 games, including Sunday's slate and Monday's Bills-Vikings showdown.

For more details on what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Fanatics regularly rolls out bonus opportunities and promotional boosts for players who already have accounts. These ongoing promotions can enhance your betting experience throughout NFL Week 9 and beyond. To discover what's currently available, navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll find daily boosts, parlay bonuses, and other exclusive offers tailored to the week's matchups.

The Promos tab updates frequently with new opportunities, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable bonuses. Whether you're betting on Thursday's Ravens-Jaguars game or Monday's Bills-Vikings clash, Fanatics has additional ways to enhance your action throughout the week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.