Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for NHL Tuesday Night Hockey

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash on Nov. 3. This welcome offer lets you bet on an 11-game NHL slate headlined by Edmonton at New Jersey at 7:30 PM ET, plus matchups featuring Carolina, Anaheim, Vancouver and more. Start your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo journey with Tuesday's exciting hockey action.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NHL Tuesday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 delivers $350 in FanCash across seven consecutive days. You'll earn $50 daily after placing qualifying bets, making it perfect for building a betting strategy around Tuesday's loaded NHL slate. Each day's reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so you'll want to use your FanCash promptly on games like Edmonton versus New Jersey or any of the other 10 matchups on the schedule.

Here are the key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to activate the offer.

Place a $20+ wager at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

Available only to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WY, and WV.

Not available in New York.

Let's say you place a $20 bet on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers to beat New Jersey at 7:30 PM ET. If Edmonton wins, you'll pocket your winnings and still have your daily FanCash reward waiting. If the Oilers fall short, you'll still receive your $50 FanCash for that day, giving you another chance to bet on Carolina's matchup against Nashville or any other game on the slate.

The beauty of sportsbook promos like this is that they extend your betting power across multiple days. You can use your daily FanCash on different games throughout the week, whether you're backing Carolina's quest for a fifth straight win or betting on the Anaheim-Vancouver rematch at 9 PM ET.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Tuesday's NHL games

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started with your $350 in FanCash for Tuesday's NHL action:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10. Place your first $20+ bet at -500 odds or longer on any NHL game, including Edmonton at New Jersey. Return daily for seven days to place qualifying bets and earn your $50 FanCash reward each day. Use your daily FanCash on subsequent games throughout the week.

For a complete breakdown of all features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Tuesday

Fanatics regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing users looking to maximize their betting experience. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, you can discover these ongoing promotions by checking the "Promos" section directly in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to add value to your bets on future NHL games and other sports.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.