Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for OKC vs. Dallas

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash when betting on Oklahoma City vs. Dallas on Oct. 28. This welcome offer gives you a chance to back the Thunder's unbeaten start or support the Mavericks' home court advantage without putting up significant capital upfront. Sign up today and start your sportsbook journey with this generous Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Thunder vs. Mavericks

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in FanCash across seven consecutive days when you meet the qualifying requirements. You'll earn $50 in FanCash daily for one week, giving you multiple opportunities to place wagers on the Oklahoma City vs. Dallas matchup and beyond. This structure allows you to test different betting strategies throughout the week while building your bankroll.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Register using promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up.

Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or more bet at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of registration.

Earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's $50 FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so use it promptly.

This offer is available only to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WG, and WY.

The offer is not available in New York.

Let's walk through a scenario using the Thunder vs. Mavericks game. Suppose you place a $20 bet on Oklahoma City to cover the spread at -110 odds on Oct. 28. If the Thunder win and cover, your bet returns $38.18 in profit, plus you unlock your first $50 in FanCash. If the bet doesn't hit, you still receive your first $50 in FanCash the next day, allowing you to continue betting on other matchups. The daily FanCash structure means you have seven chances to build your account balance through the week.

Among the best sportsbook promos available, this offer stands out because it doesn't require you to win your initial wager to unlock bonus funds. The FanCash arrives daily regardless of your betting results, making it an excellent way to explore Fanatics' platform and betting options without pressure.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Oklahoma City vs. Dallas

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your bonus and place your first bet on the Thunder vs. Mavericks game:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and click the sign-up button. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Complete your account information and verify your identity. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10. Place a $20 or more bet at -500 odds or longer on any market, including the Oklahoma City vs. Dallas game on Oct. 28. Return daily for the next seven days to claim your $50 FanCash reward each day.

For more details on what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond your welcome offer

Fanatics regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, you can discover additional offers by navigating to the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These promotions often include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and special event offers tied to major sporting matchups.

The Promos tab updates frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to enhance your betting experience. Whether you're wagering on the Thunder vs. Mavericks or other NBA games, Fanatics keeps fresh incentives available for active bettors.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.