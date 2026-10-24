Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Ole Miss vs. Texas

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

The Rebels head to Austin on Saturday to face the struggling Longhorns in a pivotal SEC matchup, and you can maximize your betting experience with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. New users can claim $350 in FanCash through Oct. 24 by signing up and placing a qualifying wager on this Ole Miss vs. Texas showdown. This welcome offer gives you plenty of bonus funds to explore betting markets on one of the weekend's most compelling college football games.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Ole Miss vs. Texas

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in FanCash when you register with code SIBONUS350 and meet the activation requirements. You'll receive $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days, allowing you to build your bankroll gradually as you place bets on Ole Miss vs. Texas and other sports throughout the week. Each daily reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so you'll want to use your bonus funds promptly to maximize their value.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this welcome offer:

New users only; existing account holders are not eligible.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or more wager at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after issuance.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Not available in New York.

Let's say you place a $20 bet on Ole Miss to cover the spread at -110 odds on Saturday. If the Rebels win and your wager hits, you'll pocket your winnings while keeping your $50 FanCash for day one. If your bet doesn't land, you still receive your $50 FanCash reward the next day, giving you another opportunity to place bets on Sunday's games. This structure makes sportsbook promos like this one valuable for bettors exploring new platforms.

The FanCash bonus is non-withdrawable but can be used across all sports betting markets on the Fanatics Sportsbook platform. Whether you're betting on college football, NFL games, or other sports, your daily FanCash allocation gives you flexibility to explore different wagering opportunities throughout the week. Remember that the Ole Miss vs. Texas game on Saturday serves as your first qualifying bet, so make your selection count.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Ole Miss vs. Texas

Claiming your welcome offer is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started with your $350 in FanCash:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or mobile app and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or more bet at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, including the Ole Miss vs. Texas matchup on Saturday. Return daily for the next seven days and place a qualifying bet to unlock your $50 FanCash reward each day. Use your accumulated FanCash throughout the week on additional wagers across the Fanatics Sportsbook platform.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our detailed Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Additional promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your new-user welcome offer, Fanatics continues rewarding its customers with ongoing promotions and boosts. The sportsbook regularly updates its promotional calendar with daily specials, parlay boosts, and other enhanced odds opportunities designed to give you extra value on your wagers. You'll find these additional offers by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you can browse available bonuses and select the ones that match your betting preferences. Make it a habit to check back regularly, as Fanatics refreshes its promotional offerings frequently to keep the betting experience exciting and rewarding.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.