New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash when you bet $20 on Pistons vs. Spurs. This welcome offer is live for new users as of Tuesday, Nov. 17. Register, deposit and place your first wager on tonight's showdown.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Pistons vs. Spurs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built for new users who want a big bonus for a small wager. I like that the Pistons vs. Spurs game serves as Day 1 of the offer. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET at Frost Bank Center, with national coverage on NBC.

Here is how the rewards unfold. Your first qualifying $20 bet on this game unlocks $50 in FanCash. You then return each day for the next six days, place another qualifying bet and earn another $50 each time. Seven days of $50 adds up to $350 in total FanCash.

Here are the key terms to know before you sign up:

The offer is open only to new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must register with promo code SIBONUS350.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Each qualifying bet must be $20 or more on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.

The $50 daily FanCash rewards unlock over seven days for a total of $350.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and each day's reward expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it.

The bonus expires after seven days, so place your qualifying bets within that window.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV and WY. It is not available in New York.

Consider how this plays out on Tuesday night. Say you back the Spurs on the moneyline for $20. If San Antonio wins, you collect your winnings and your Day 1 reward of $50 in FanCash. If Detroit pulls off the upset and your bet loses, you still earn the $50 in FanCash for Day 1 as long as your wager qualifies.

The same goes if you back the Pistons. A Cade Cunningham masterclass could cash your ticket, and a Victor Wembanyama block party could sink it. Either way, the qualifying wager starts your seven-day clock. Just remember that FanCash is a bonus credit and cannot be withdrawn.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo stacks up well against other sportsbook promos because it rewards you for coming back daily. The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus also gives you a full week to build your FanCash balance. Treat tonight's game as your first step, then plan your next six bets across the NBA slate and other sports.

This matchup is a great place to start. San Antonio enters at 12-2 with a 10-game winning streak and five straight home wins. Wembanyama is averaging 28.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game.

Detroit sits third in the East at 8-4 and owns a 5-2 road record. The Pistons are looking to rebound from a 137-117 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday. They must do it without starting center Jalen Duren, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, which leaves the paint wide open against Wembanyama.

Pistons vs. Spurs odds: Can Detroit stun the league's hottest team?

Here are the moneyline odds at Fanatics Sportsbook for Pistons vs. Spurs on Tuesday night at 8:00 PM ET:

Detroit Pistons moneyline: +257.

San Antonio Spurs moneyline: -317.

San Antonio is a heavy favorite, and the Spurs moneyline sits beyond the -500 limit only if the price moves past that mark, so confirm the final odds before you wager. Any qualifying bet at -500 or longer counts toward the offer. The Pistons at +257 offer a bigger payout if Cunningham leads an upset on the road.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Pistons vs. Spurs

Claiming the offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in Day 1 with tonight's game:

Click the link in this article to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and start your registration. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or larger bet on Pistons vs. Spurs at odds of -500 or longer. Collect your first $50 in FanCash once your qualifying bet is placed. Return each day for six more days, place a qualifying bet and earn $50 in FanCash each time for a total of $350.

Want a deeper look at the app, markets and payouts before you join? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users after Pistons vs. Spurs

The fun does not stop once you finish the welcome offer. Fanatics regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers across the NBA, NFL and more. These deals can add extra value to your daily slate.

To find them, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and head to the Promos tab. I check it before every game, since new offers can appear at any time. A quick look could give you a boost on your next Pistons or Spurs wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.