Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Portland vs. Los Angeles

New bettors can claim a $350 in FanCash welcome offer with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 on Oct. 27. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is the perfect opportunity to place your first wagers on the Portland vs. Los Angeles matchup at Crypto.com Arena, where both teams look to remain unbeaten.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Portland vs. Los Angeles

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 delivers $350 in guaranteed FanCash when you register and meet the qualifying requirements. After signing up with the code, you'll deposit at least $10 and place a $20 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market. Once you've completed that initial bet, you'll unlock $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days, totaling $350.

Let's say you place your first $20 bet on Portland to cover the spread against Los Angeles on Tuesday night. If Portland wins and your bet hits, you'll collect your winnings plus begin earning your daily $50 FanCash rewards. If the bet doesn't land, you'll still receive your first $50 FanCash the next day, and you can continue earning rewards by placing qualifying bets each day through the week. Each day's $50 FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so use it quickly on additional wagers.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Available only to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WG, and WY.

Not available in New York.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Wager $20 or more on any sports market with minimum -500 odds.

FanCash bonus is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

Place a qualifying bet daily for seven days to earn the full $350 in FanCash.

When exploring sportsbook promos , the Fanatics offer stands out for its generous daily rewards structure and flexibility across multiple sports markets. The Portland vs. Los Angeles game on Tuesday provides an excellent starting point for your week of betting.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Portland vs. Los Angeles game

Claiming your welcome offer is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on Portland vs. Los Angeles:

Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or higher bet at odds of -500 or longer on the Portland vs. Los Angeles game or any other sports market within seven days of signing up. Return to Fanatics daily for the next seven days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash each day. Use your daily FanCash rewards before they expire 24 hours after being issued.

For a complete breakdown of everything Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Once you've claimed your welcome offer, Fanatics continues rewarding its players with regular bonuses and boosts. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional calendar with odds boosts, parlay specials, and other incentives designed to enhance your betting experience. To discover what's currently available, simply navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll find all active offers and their specific terms.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.