Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football brings Tampa Bay to Dallas, and it's the perfect time to claim a welcome offer from Fanatics. New users can earn $350 in FanCash by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 on Oct. 8. This welcome bonus gives you the chance to place your first bets on what should be a competitive matchup at AT&T Stadium.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Thursday's game

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 delivers $350 in guaranteed FanCash when you bet $20 or more on any sports market with minimum odds of -500. This offer is structured to reward you daily over a week, giving you $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days. Whether you're backing Dallas' high-powered offense led by Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb or betting on Tampa Bay's defense to contain the attack, you'll have bonus funds to work with throughout the week.

Here's what you need to know about this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo: You must deposit a minimum of $10 to activate the bonus, and your initial qualifying bet must be $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer. If you place a $20 bet on Dallas to win Thursday's game at -110 odds and the Cowboys pull out a victory, you'll earn your first $50 in FanCash immediately. If your bet doesn't hit, you'll still receive your first $50 in FanCash the next day, allowing you to continue betting on upcoming games.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Not available in New York.

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Place a $20+ bet at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued.

FanCash is non-withdrawable bonus credit.

When comparing sportsbook promos , the Fanatics offer stands out because it gives you a full week to use your bonus funds. This extended timeline means you can place bets on Thursday's game and continue using your daily FanCash rewards through the following Wednesday, maximizing your opportunities to build a winning streak.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Thursday Night Football

Claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started and place your first bets on the Tampa Bay versus Dallas matchup.

Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or higher bet on any market with minimum odds of -500 within seven days of signing up; Thursday's game is an ideal target. Return daily for the next seven days and place a qualifying bet to unlock $50 in FanCash each day, for a total of $350. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours before it expires.

For more details on what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional bonuses and promotions at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and started betting on Thursday Night Football, Fanatics continues to reward loyal users with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features betting boosts, parlay bonuses, and other special offers designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season.

To discover what promotions are currently available, simply navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. You'll find updated offers refreshed regularly, giving you new ways to maximize your bets on upcoming games. Whether it's a boost on a specific player prop or a bonus for combining multiple wagers, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar active and engaging for existing users.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.