Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for World Series Game 3

The World Series shifts to Tampa Bay on Monday, Oct. 26, and new bettors can capitalize on a massive welcome offer. The $350 in FanCash available through the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 provides an excellent opportunity to place your first wagers on Milwaukee vs. Tampa Bay Game 3 at Tropicana Field. With the Brewers carrying a 2-0 series lead, this pivotal matchup offers plenty of betting angles for new users ready to join Fanatics.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Game 3

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 delivers $350 in guaranteed FanCash when you register and meet the activation requirements. After creating your account and entering the promo code during sign-up, you'll need to make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a qualifying bet of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer. Once you've completed that initial wager on Game 3, you'll unlock $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days, totaling $350 in bonus funds.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

This offer is available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

The offer is not available in New York.

You must use promo code SIBONUS350 during registration to activate the bonus.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Your initial bet must be $20 or more at minimum odds of -500.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires seven days after issuance.

Each day's $50 FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so use it quickly on subsequent games or other sports.

If you place a $20 bet on Milwaukee to win Game 3 at -110 odds and your wager hits, you'll earn approximately $38.18 in profit plus your original $20 stake back. If that initial bet doesn't land, you'll still unlock your first $50 in FanCash the next day, giving you another chance to bet on Game 4 or other matchups. The daily FanCash structure means you can spread your bonus funds across multiple games throughout the week, maximizing your opportunities to build a winning ticket.

Among the many sportsbook promos available this season, this Fanatics offer stands out for its substantial value and flexibility. You're not locked into a single bet; instead, you earn bonus funds daily that you can deploy strategically across the remainder of the World Series.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Game 3

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your $350 in FanCash and place your first bets on Monday's matchup:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a bet of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer on any market, including Game 3 between Milwaukee and Tampa Bay. Return daily for the next seven days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash each day. Use your daily FanCash rewards on subsequent World Series games or other sports betting markets.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and become an established Fanatics customer, the sportsbook continues to reward your loyalty with regular promotions and boosts. Fanatics frequently updates its promotional offerings, featuring everything from parlay boosts to odds enhancements on major sporting events. To discover what's currently available, simply navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll find the latest bonuses tailored to ongoing games and tournaments. Checking this section regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.