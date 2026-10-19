Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash on Monday Night Football

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Monday, Oct. 19 brings a packed slate of sports action, and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 lets new bettors claim $350 in FanCash with a $20 wager. Whether you're eyeing the 49ers-Commanders matchup or the WNBA Finals, this welcome offer gives you plenty of opportunities to bet on the action.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 works for Monday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in total FanCash when you meet the qualifying requirements. Here's what you need to know about claiming this bonus on Monday's slate of games.

New users who register with the code SIBONUS350 must deposit at least $10 to activate the offer. You'll then place a single $20 bet at odds of minus-500 or longer on any sports market within seven days of signing up. Once you've placed that initial qualifying wager, you'll unlock $50 in FanCash each day for the next seven days, totaling $350 in bonus funds.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo works perfectly for Monday's action. Imagine you place your $20 qualifying bet on the 49ers to cover the spread against Washington at 8:15 PM ET. If San Francisco wins and covers, you've won your bet and immediately start earning your daily $50 FanCash rewards. Even if the Niners fall short, you still unlock your seven days of $50 daily bonuses to use on upcoming games like the WNBA Finals or Tuesday's NBA tip-off.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Not available in New York.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or greater bet at odds of minus-500 or longer within seven days of registration.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days after your qualifying bet.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so use it quickly.

FanCash is non-withdrawable bonus funds that can only be used for additional wagers.

The timing of this offer makes it ideal for Monday's action. You can place your qualifying $20 bet on the 49ers-Commanders game at 8:15 PM ET, then use your daily FanCash rewards throughout the week on the WNBA Finals, NBA tip-off games, and beyond.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Monday Night Football

Signing up for Fanatics and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on Monday's games.

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or mobile app and create a new account. Enter the promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or greater bet at odds of minus-500 or longer on any sports market, such as the 49ers-Commanders matchup on Monday night. After your qualifying bet settles, return daily for the next seven days to claim your $50 in FanCash each day. Use your daily FanCash rewards on additional bets throughout the week.

For a complete breakdown of Fanatics' features and betting options, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Monday

Fanatics regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing users throughout the year. Once you've claimed your welcome offer and started betting on Monday's games, you can access these ongoing promotions by visiting the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. You'll find daily odds boosts, parlay specials, and other limited-time offers designed to enhance your betting experience on everything from Monday Night Football to the WNBA Finals and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.