Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20 on CFB, Get $350 FanCash

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash this Oct. 31. College Football Week 9 delivers marquee matchups across Saturday, including Florida versus Georgia at 3:30 PM ET and Ohio State at USC at 7:30 PM ET. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you the perfect opportunity to place your first wager on these compelling conference battles.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for College Football Week 9

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in total FanCash when you meet the qualifying requirements. You'll receive $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days, making this ideal for betting across multiple College Football Week 9 games. The bonus structure encourages you to return daily and place wagers on the slate of Saturday matchups.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or more wager at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of registration.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after issuance.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be used for additional wagers.

Let's say you place a $20 bet on Florida to cover against Georgia at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday. If Florida wins, your wager profits and you unlock your first $50 in FanCash. If the Gators fall short, you still receive the $50 FanCash reward the following day, allowing you to continue betting on Ohio State versus USC or other Week 9 games. This structure means you can build your bankroll across the entire week of college football action through various sportsbook promos .

The FanCash you earn each day must be used within 24 hours, so timing your bets strategically across Saturday's slate and the remaining Week 9 games becomes important. Whether you're backing Miami's unbeaten squad against North Carolina at 7:30 PM ET or exploring other matchups, the daily FanCash structure keeps you engaged throughout the week.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 9

Signing up for your new Fanatics Sportsbook account and claiming this bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on College Football Week 9:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and select the option to create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Complete your account setup with required personal information. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place your first $20 or more wager at -500 odds or longer on any College Football Week 9 game. Return daily for the next seven days and place qualifying bets to earn your $50 FanCash reward each day.

For more details on Fanatics' features and betting options, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Week 9

Fanatics regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the college football season and beyond. Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, you can discover additional boosts and bonuses by navigating to the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These ongoing promotions give you extra value on future wagers across various sports and betting markets.

The Promos tab displays all active offers tailored to your account, ensuring you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting experience. Whether you're looking for parlay boosts, odds enhancements, or other special promotions, Fanatics keeps its app updated with fresh opportunities for both new and loyal bettors.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.