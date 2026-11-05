Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Claim $350 for a Bet on Jacksonville vs. Baltimore

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash on Nov. 5. This welcome offer lets you bet on Jacksonville's visit to Baltimore at 8:15 PM ET, giving you a prime opportunity to back the Jaguars as they look to extend their winning streak against a Ravens team navigating significant uncertainty at quarterback.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Thursday Night Football

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in guaranteed FanCash when you meet the activation requirements. You'll receive $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days, starting immediately after you place your qualifying bet. This structure means you can use your first $50 reward on Thursday's Jacksonville-Baltimore matchup and continue earning daily bonuses through the following Wednesday.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Register and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during account creation.

Deposit a minimum of $10 to activate the offer.

Place a $20 or more wager at odds of minus-500 or longer within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after issuance.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be used for additional wagers.

Available only to new users without existing Fanatics accounts.

Let's look at how this works with Thursday's game. If you place a $20 bet on Jacksonville to cover the spread and win, you'll immediately unlock your first $50 in FanCash. You can then use that $50 to place additional wagers on other sports or events. If your initial $20 bet loses, you still receive the $50 FanCash reward, allowing you to continue betting without additional deposits. The daily rewards continue for a full week, giving you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll across various sportsbook promos and betting markets.

This offer is available only in select states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The offer is not available in New York.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Jacksonville vs. Baltimore

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to bet on Thursday Night Football in no time. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your bonus:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app. Create a new account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Complete your profile with required personal information. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a $20 or more bet on Jacksonville vs. Baltimore at odds of minus-500 or longer. Receive your first $50 in FanCash immediately after your bet settles. Return daily for seven days to claim an additional $50 in FanCash each day.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional bonuses and promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers, ensuring there's always something new to explore beyond the welcome bonus. Once you've claimed your initial $350 in FanCash, you can access additional boosts and bonuses by navigating to the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These ongoing promotions often include odds boosts on popular matchups, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific incentives that reward consistent bettors.

The Promos tab displays all active offers with clear expiration dates and eligibility requirements, making it easy to find opportunities that match your betting interests. Whether you're focused on NFL action, basketball, baseball, or other sports, Fanatics maintains a rotating selection of promotions designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.