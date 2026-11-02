Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Claim $350 in FanCash for Chicago vs. Seattle Monday Night Football

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to earn $350 in FanCash on Nov. 2. This welcome offer lets you bet on the Bears-Seahawks matchup while earning daily bonuses throughout the week. The blockbuster trades that just reshaped both rosters make this an unmissable Monday night showdown.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Bears vs. Seahawks

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in FanCash through a seven-day bonus structure. You'll deposit at least $10, place a $20 wager at odds of minus-500 or longer on any market, and then unlock $50 in FanCash daily for the next week. This means you can start betting on Chicago's offense against Seattle's elite defense on Monday and continue earning bonuses through the rest of the week.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

New users only; one account per person.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or more bet at minus-500 odds or longer within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be used for additional wagers.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Let's say you place a $20 bet on the Bears to cover the spread against Seattle on Monday night. If your wager wins, you pocket your winnings and unlock your first $50 in FanCash. If the bet doesn't hit, you still earn that $50 FanCash reward the next day, giving you another chance to build your bankroll. The daily structure means you have multiple opportunities to place qualifying bets throughout the week, whether you're betting on this game or other sports action.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Monday Night Football

Signing up for this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start betting on Chicago versus Seattle:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter the promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place your first $20 or more bet at minus-500 odds or longer on any market, including the Bears-Seahawks game. Return daily for the next seven days and place qualifying bets to earn $50 in FanCash each day. Use your daily FanCash rewards before they expire 24 hours after being issued.

For more details on what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional bonuses and promotions at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics regularly rolls out new promotions and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. You can find these ongoing deals by navigating to the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Whether you're looking for parlay boosts, profit boosts on specific games, or other limited-time offers, the app keeps everything organized and easy to access. Check back frequently to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.