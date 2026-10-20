Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Claim $350 in FanCash for NBA Tip Off

NBA Tip Off brings a three-game tripleheader to your screen on Tuesday, and there's no better time to join Fanatics Sportsbook. New users can claim $350 in FanCash by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 on Oct. 20. Whether you're backing the Celtics against the Pistons at 3 PM ET, the 76ers facing the Knicks at 7 PM ET, or the Thunder taking on the Spurs at 9:30 PM ET, this welcome offer gives you extra funds to explore the action.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NBA Tip Off

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in FanCash across seven consecutive days, with $50 unlocked each day. To activate this offer, you'll need to register with promo code SIBONUS350, make a minimum deposit of $10, and place a qualifying wager of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up. The key to maximizing this bonus is placing a qualifying bet each day for the full week to unlock all $350.

Let's say you bet $20 on the Celtics to beat the Pistons in that opening matchup at 3 PM ET. If your wager hits, you'll pocket your winnings plus unlock your first $50 in FanCash for day one. If that initial bet doesn't land, you still earn the $50 daily reward, which you can use on the 76ers-Knicks game at 7 PM ET or any other market. Each day's FanCash expires 24 hours after it's issued, so you'll want to use it quickly on subsequent NBA Tip Off games or other sports.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available only to new users without an existing Fanatics Sportsbook account.

Promo code SIBONUS350 must be entered during registration.

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20+ wager at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of sign-up.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires 24 hours after each day's issuance.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY only.

Not available in New York.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo makes NBA Tip Off the perfect time to start your betting journey. You're not locked into betting only on the three games airing on NBC and Peacock, either. Use your daily FanCash rewards on any sport or market available on the platform throughout the week.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for NBA Tip Off

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your bonus and place your first bets on Tuesday's NBA action:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20+ bet at odds of -500 or longer on any market, including the Celtics-Pistons, 76ers-Knicks, or Thunder-Spurs games. Return daily for the next seven days and place a qualifying bet to unlock $50 in FanCash each day. Use your daily FanCash rewards on subsequent NBA Tip Off games or other sports before each day's 24-hour expiration window closes.

For a deeper dive into what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to learn more about the platform's features, betting markets, and user experience.

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond NBA Tip Off

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing users throughout the year. Once you've claimed your welcome offer and placed bets on NBA Tip Off, you can discover these ongoing promotions by visiting the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These offers vary by sport and season, giving you plenty of opportunities to add value to your bets on future NBA games, football matchups, and other events.

The platform updates its promotional calendar frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss a chance to boost your bankroll. Whether it's parlay bonuses, odds boosts, or other special offers, Fanatics keeps things fresh for its betting community.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.